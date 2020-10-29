City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, October 12, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; and Council person Kim Pexton. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Heather Duncan-Malone, City Attorney; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Ron McNare, Citizen; H.R. Johnston, Citizen; Frank Jones, Mr. Johnston’s Attorney. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interests for Council members, there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – October 12, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – September 28, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – October 1, 2020; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – October 8, 2020; Item 2e. Warrant Register – September 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: There were none. Proclamations/Presentations: Item 4a. Wyoming Main Street – Certificate of Appreciation Presentation: Scheduled for October 26, 2020 City Council Meeting. Public Hearing: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2052, a Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Fiscal Year 2020. The Public Hearing opened at 5:32 p.m. Administrative Services Director Nicol provided an overview of the resolution stating it is necessary to finalize the 2020 fiscal year budget. Councilperson Gilbreath asked what the amendments were for specifically. Nicol reviewed the amendments; there was a stop loss payment for the City’s health insurance plan, which was then paid back to the City, but this corrects the offset; an emergency expenditure from the sewer fund; and then the offset in the general fund caused by a difference in the grant monies actually received. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:35 p.m. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2052, a Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2020, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Cost Share Agreement for Storm Sewer Improvements Between the City of Douglas and Converse County. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Cost Share Agreement for Storm Sewer Improvements Between the City of Douglas and Converse County, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Wyoming Community Gas Community Project Designation – Bartling Park Improvements. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Wyoming Community Gas Project Designation for Bartling Park Improvements in the amount of $15,595.96, Councilperson Gilbreath stated this is not specific to a project but to Bartling Park itself, Administrator Teichert stated it would be for 3 projects taking place in Bartling park: picnic tables for the new shelter, restroom improvements, and resurfacing the pickleball court. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department. Councilperson Gilbreath commented on the Windriver Drive project and asked what the expected completion date is, discussion followed. Councilperson Bartling asked that traffic control options for Windriver Drive and Richards Street be discussed at the next City Council work session and that Chief Byerly be present for it. Councilperson Hertz stated the completed Oak Street project is very nice. Executive Session – Legal Matters: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to move into Executive Session for the purpose of considering litigation to which our governing body is or may be a party, in accordance with W.S. §16.4.405(a)(iii), no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. City Council moved into Executive Session at approximately 5:40 p.m. Council Reconvened into Open Session at approximately 6:57 p.m. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:58 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: October 28, 2020 4404
