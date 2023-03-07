Case No. 7485...
THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
Case No. 7485
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
HAROLD F. EPPS, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
DISTRIBUTION UNDER W.S. § 2-1-205
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Application for Decree of Distribution Under W.S. § 2-1-205 has been filed in the above-named Court alleging that Harold F. Epps, at the time of his death, owned the following described minerals located in Converse County, Wyoming:
An undivided 0.15% overriding royalty interest, in and to the described United States Oil and Gas Leases and subject producing oil, gas, and other hydrocarbon substances and all associated oil & gas wells described and set forth as follows:
Bureau of Land Management Lease #WYW-43042
Township 34 North – Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 33: W2NW4, SW4, NE4SE4, S2SE4
Bureau of Land Management Lease #WYW-147808
Township 34 North – Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 20: SW4SE4
The above-described leasehold encompassing a total of 400.00 gross and net acres, more or less, with decedent’s interest being equal to 0.60 Net Royalty (Revenue) acres, more or less,
and requesting that the minerals be distributed to Suzanne Barto and Carole Gebka, as Successor Trustees of the Epps Revocable Trust dated February 2, 2016, restated on February 10, 2021. Any objection to said Application must be filed in said Court within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication. If no timely objections are filed, the Court shall enter the requested Decree establishing the right and title to said property.
Dated: March 8, 2023.
SUZANNE BARTO AND CAROLE GEBKA, Successor Trustees of the Epps Revocable Trust U/A/D 2/2/16, Restated 2/10/21,
Applicants
HIRST APPLEGATE, LLP
Attorneys for Applicants
P.O. Box 1083
Cheyenne, WY 82003-1083
Publish: March 8 & 15, 2023 5806
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.