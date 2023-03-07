Case No. 7485...

THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY

Case No. 7485

In the Matter of the Estate of    )

                )

HAROLD F. EPPS,         )

                )

        Deceased.    )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF

DISTRIBUTION UNDER W.S. § 2-1-205

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

    You are hereby notified that an Application for Decree of Distribution Under W.S. § 2-1-205 has been filed in the above-named Court alleging that Harold F. Epps, at the time of his death, owned the following described minerals located in Converse County, Wyoming:

    An undivided 0.15% overriding royalty interest, in and to the described United States Oil and Gas Leases and subject producing oil, gas, and other hydrocarbon substances and all associated oil & gas wells described and set forth as follows:

    Bureau of Land Management Lease #WYW-43042

    Township 34 North – Range 68 West, 6th P.M.

    Section 33: W2NW4, SW4, NE4SE4, S2SE4

    Bureau of Land Management Lease #WYW-147808

    Township 34 North – Range 68 West, 6th P.M.

    Section 20: SW4SE4

The above-described leasehold encompassing a total of 400.00 gross and net acres, more or less, with decedent’s interest being equal to 0.60 Net Royalty (Revenue) acres, more or less,

and requesting that the minerals be distributed to Suzanne Barto and Carole Gebka, as Successor Trustees of the Epps Revocable Trust dated February 2, 2016, restated on February 10, 2021. Any objection to said Application must be filed in said Court within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication. If no timely objections are filed, the Court shall enter the requested Decree establishing the right and title to said property.

    Dated:  March 8, 2023.            

SUZANNE BARTO AND CAROLE GEBKA, Successor Trustees of the Epps Revocable Trust U/A/D 2/2/16, Restated 2/10/21,

Applicants

HIRST APPLEGATE, LLP

Attorneys for Applicants

P.O. Box 1083

Cheyenne, WY 82003-1083

Publish: March 8 & 15, 2023    5806

