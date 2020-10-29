Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on November 16, 2020, and the Douglas City Council on November 23, 2020, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by the Wyoming State Fair for a conditional use permit to install an electronic message board sign in an A Agriculture zone at 400 West Center Street (Pioneer 11th Addition, Block 78, Lots 3 & 4), and an application by Douglas DG, LLC for a Type B Development in a B-2 General Business zone at 1105 E. Richards Street (Old Airport Subdivision, Lot 3). If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
___/s/_____Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: October 28, 2020 4405
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.