Notice of
Abandoned Property...
NOTICE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY
Vonika K Lelei
AND ALL FORMER OCCUPANTS
815 Leal St
Douglas, WY 82633
Please be advised that the foreclosure of the real property located at 815 Leal St, Douglas, WY 82633 (the “Property”) was held October 4, 2022 being the date of the Sheriff`s Sale, and was purchased by Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (“Property Owner”). On February 3, 2023 the statutory redemption period expired with no party electing to redeem the property.
Any parties with an ownership claim in the personal property may recover their personal property seven days of publication of this notice. To make a claim on the personal property please contact Shelly M. Casares at 801-355-2886 immediately.
If the personal property is not recovered within seven days of the service/publication of this notice, the Property Owner, in its sole discretion, will either donate the property to charity or dispose of the property.
Personal Property description: Household furniture, appliances, electronics, general items/clothing, bedding, camper trailer, kitchen items, and boxes and bags full of unknown items throughout house
Dated this 28th day of February, 2023.
_/s/Shelley M. Casares
Shelly M. Casares
Attorney for Property Owner
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
376 East 400 South, Suite 300
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Telephone: 801-355-2886
File No. WY21132
Publish: March 8, 2023 5802
