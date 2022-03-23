Abandoned Vehicle...

Abandoned Vehicle auction a 1997 Take 3 Trailer VIN#1C9TT5039WB409066 no license plates. Auction will be held April 1, 2022 at #9 Hwy 59 A1 Towing & Recovery Douglas, WY 82633 at 11:00 am. Expenses due at time of sale is $12,356.00.

Publish: March 23 & 30, 2022    5218

