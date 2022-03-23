Notice of Application for Decree of Distribution...

Notice of Application for

Decree of Summary Distribution

To all persons interested in the Estate of: Pauline E. Carmin

    On March 11, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7357, Application was made by John M. Lyons, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s mineral rights and interests in lands located in Converse County Wyoming, to wit:

Township 31 North, Range 70 West 6th P.M.

Section 10: SE1/4NE1/4

Section 11: SE1/4SW1/4

Section 14: N1/2; W1/2SW1/4

Section 15: E1/2E1/2

Section 22: NE1/4NE1/4

Section 23: NW1/4NW1/4

720 gross and 360 net mineral acres, more or less

    ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. An untimely objection is barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.

DATED: March 11, 2022.

/s/ Frank D. Peasley

Frank D. Peasley, WS 4-1165

Peasley & Armstrong LLP

119 S. 3rd Street, Douglas, WY 82633

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: March 23 & 30, 2022    5221

