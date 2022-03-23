Notice of Application for Decree of Distribution...
Notice of Application for
Decree of Summary Distribution
To all persons interested in the Estate of: Pauline E. Carmin
On March 11, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7357, Application was made by John M. Lyons, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s mineral rights and interests in lands located in Converse County Wyoming, to wit:
Township 31 North, Range 70 West 6th P.M.
Section 10: SE1/4NE1/4
Section 11: SE1/4SW1/4
Section 14: N1/2; W1/2SW1/4
Section 15: E1/2E1/2
Section 22: NE1/4NE1/4
Section 23: NW1/4NW1/4
720 gross and 360 net mineral acres, more or less
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. An untimely objection is barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: March 11, 2022.
/s/ Frank D. Peasley
Frank D. Peasley, WS 4-1165
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street, Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: March 23 & 30, 2022 5221
