Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to construct new wind turbines and update collector lines at the existing Rock River I Wind Energy Facility as more fully described below:
RMP is a public utility, as defined in Wyo. Stat. §37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), providing retail electric service under certificates of public convenience and necessity issued by the Commission. RMP is subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. §37-2-112.
On March 8, 2022, the Company filed an Application together with supporting testimony and exhibits requesting a CPCN to: [i] acquire generation plant assets; [ii] construct new wind turbines and associated infrastructure to replace the 50 previously installed wind turbines; [iii] update and install new 34.5 kilovolt (kV) collector lines as well as meteorological instrumentation and communication infrastructure; and [iv] make other upgrades, as necessary, to existing switchgear and control equipment as well as limited road realignments necessary for access to new turbine locations at the existing Rock River I project site (the Rock River Project). The Company’s Application included a Petition for Confidential Treatment and Protective Order.
The existing Rock River I facility is owned by Terra-Gen, LLC (Terra-Gen) and Shell Wind Energy Inc. (Shell). The Company has negotiated a Purchase and Sale Option Agreement (PSOA) with Terra-Gen and Shell to acquire all of its interests in the Rock River facility to allow the Company to repower the site if the Commission approves this Application. The Rock River Project will be adjacent to the Company’s High Plains/McFadden Ridge Wind Energy Project and will share its operation and maintenance facilities as well as certain site infrastructure. Once the Rock River Project is complete, 100 percent of the output from the Foote North Project will be used to serve the Company’s customers.
In its Application, RMP states that the Rock River I Project is a time limited opportunity that provide benefits to customers by qualifying the new wind turbines for federal production tax credits, which expire 10 years after a facility’s commercial operation date. To achieve these benefits, the Company estimates construction of the new turbines to be complete by October 2024. The estimated total cost for the Rock River I Project is approximately $93 million. RMP intends to finance the Rock River I Project through its normal internal and external sources of capital.
This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. You may review the Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during business hours or online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17017).
Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so, in writing, on or before April 14, 2022. Petitions shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please mention Docket No. 20000-613-EN-22 in all correspondence with the Commission.
If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711.
Publish: March 23 & 30, 2022 5220
