NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default has occurred on a Promissory Note dated September 30, 2013 in the original principal amount of $1,890,000.00, and a Promissory Note dated January 13, 2012 in the original principal amount of $1,500,000.00, payable by Hout Fencing of Wyoming, Inc. (the “Notes”). The Notes are secured by a Mortgage given by Hout Fencing of Wyoming, Inc. (the “Mortgagor”) to Security State Bank, dated August 17, 2012, recorded August 29, 2012 in Book 1462, Pg. 420, Filing # 1004234, as modified by a September 30, 2013 Mortgage Modification, recorded October 2, 2013 in Book 1500, Pg. 790 and a July 28, 2014 Mortgage Modification, recorded October 1, 2014 in Book 1528, Pg. 860 of the real property records of the Converse County, WY Clerk (the “Mortgage”). The entire balance owing on the Notes is now due and payable.
No suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued.
Security State Bank will have the Mortgage foreclosed by causing all interests of the Mortgagor in the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff of Converse County to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 a.m. on April 19, 2022 on the front steps of the Converse County Courthouse, located at 107 North 5th, Douglas, Wyoming. As of February 22, 2022, the amount due and owing on the Notes is calculated to be $2,430,634.73, plus interest thereafter of $345.25/day, plus costs and attorney fees. The mortgaged property that will be offered for sale is described as follows:
Township 31 North, Range 70 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming:
Section 3: SE1/4SE1/4 excepting therefrom land conveyed to the State Highway Commission of Wyoming by Warranty Deed recorded April 14, 1964 in Book 366, Page 319, located at Orin Way, Douglas, Wyoming.
The mortgaged property being foreclosed may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
DATED: March 3, 2022
/s James R. Belcher
James R. Belcher
Wyoming Bar # 5-2556
Crowley Fleck PLLP
111 West 2nd Street, Suite 220
Casper, WY 82601
Attorneys for Security State Bank
Publish: March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2022 5219
