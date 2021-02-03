Probate No. 7189...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7189
ROBERT DEAN SNYDER, )
aka ROBERT D. SNYDER )
)
Deceased )
ORDER FOR NOTICE AND HEARING
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF ROBERT DEAN SNYDER INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Converse County Land & Minerals, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company has filed a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests In Land of said decedent in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming, that the date and place of the death of said decedent is included on the original filed Petition, and that at the time of his death, the describtion of the real property interest situate in Wyoming of which said decedent died siezed of is:
Township 36 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 31: Lot 3, Lot 4, E2SW
Township 36 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 06: Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5 SENW
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petition be and the same hereby is set for hearing before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, WYoming, at the hour of 8:30 o’clock a.m. on the 1st day of April, 2021 and that notice of the time and place of such hearing be given as provided by law.
DATED this 8th day of January, 2021.
BY THE COURT
/s/ F. S. Peasley
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: February 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021 4546
