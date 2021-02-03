Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF LEWIS MARSTON NELSON, DECEASED:
On December 14, 2020, Alice J. Nelson, filed in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of Converse County, Wyoming, an application for a decree establishing the right and title to the property of the estate of Lewis Marston Nelson, deceased, to-wit:
REAL PROPERTY:
See Exhibit A ( 7 pages) attached hereto and incorporated herein.
(An undivided 1/3 interest)
which estate does not exceed $200,000.00 in value.
Said application is set for hearing on March 8, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., at the District Courtroom, Converse County Courthouse, in Douglas, Wyoming, when and where any party shall come forward who has objections to the prayer of said application to vest and set over the right and title to the property pursuant to the intestate laws of the State of Wyoming. All objections shall be filed no later than 30 days after the date of the first publication pursuant to W.S. § 2-1-205(f).
Dated: January 25, 2021.
/s/ James A. Eddington James A. Eddington, Attorney for the
Estate of Lewis Marston Nelson
EXHIBIT “A”
a. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Marathon division order #5140247 (Hot Springs), located in Township 44 North, Range 96 West, Section 2 - All, Hot Springs County, Wyoming.
b. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Marathon division order #5140229 (Big Horn), located in Lot 47-C (NW/4 NW/4 original survey) Section 26, Twp. 56 North, Rg. 97 West, 6th P.M., Big Horn County, Wyoming.
c. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Phillips division order #812878 (Big Horn), located in the North 17 acres of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, Twp. 56 N. Range 97 W., Big Horn County, Wyoming.
d. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Marathon division order #5100075 (Big Horn), located in the north portion of the Southwest quarter (SW/4) of the Northeast quarter) (NE/4) of Section Twenty six (26), Township Fifty six (56) North, Range Ninety seven (97) West, 6th P.M., containing seventeen (17) acres, more or less, situated in Big Horn County, Wyoming.
e. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Marathon division order #5100517 (Big Horn), located in the Southwest quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW/4 NE/4) of Section 23 (23), according to the original survey, also described as a part, or the Southwest quarter of the North Half (SW/4 N/2) of Lot 46, according to the resurvey, which Lot 46 embraces the E/2 of old Sec. 23, Twp. 56 N., R. 97 W., Big Horn County, Wyoming.
f. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Marathon division order #5100272 (Big Horn), located in the north portion of the Southwest quarter (SW/4) of the Northeast quarter (NE/4) of Section twenty six (26), township Fifty six (56) North, Range Ninety seven (97) West, 6th P.M., containing seventeen (17) acres, more or less, situated in Big Horn County, Wyoming.
g. Oil and Gas Royalty Interest Wind River Exploration, located on Lot 96 G, Section 32, Township 56 North, Range 96 West (Xeele Lease of the south Byron Field) Big Horn County, Wyoming.
1. One per cent (1%) of all oil and gas produced and saved from Lot 47-C (NE/4 NW/4 original survey; Section 26, Twp. 56 North, Rg. 97 West, 6th P.M., Big Horn County, Wyoming.
Held under warranty deed from W.C. Taylor to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged June 21, 1930, and recorded November 13, 1930, in Book 59 Warranty Deeds, on page 147 Big Horn County, Wyoming, records.
2. One per cent (1%) of all oil and gas lying in and under and which may be produced and saved from the following described land:
Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter (SW/4 NE/4) of Section Twenty-three (23), according to the original survey, also described as a part, or the Southwest quarter of the North Half (SW/4 N/2) of Lot 46, according to the resurvey, which Lot 46 embraces the E/2 of old Sec. 23, Twp. 56 N., R. 97 W., Big Horn County, State of Wyoming.
Held under warranty deed from W.C. Taylor to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged June 7, 1930, and recorded June 9, 1930, in Book 57 W.D., on page 568, Big Horn County, Wyoming, records.
3. An undivided three-fourths (3/4ths) of one percent (1%) of all oil and/or gas lying in and under or produced and sold from the following described lands:
The north portion of the Southwest quarter (SW/4) of the Northeast quarter (NE/4) of Section Twenty-six (26), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Ninety-seven (97) West, 6th P.M., containing seventeen (17) acres, more or less, situated in Big Horn County, State of Wyoming.
Held under warranty deed from John D. Lindsay and Florence Lindsay, his wife to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged December 30, 1946, and recorded January 13, 1947, in Book 72 on page 639, Big Horn County, Wyoming, records.
4. Three-fourths of one per cent (3/4ths of 1%) of all oil and gas lying in and under and which may be produced and saved from the following described land:
Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter (SE/4 NE/4) and the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (NE/4 SE/4) of Section Thirty-one (31); Lots 2 and 96 of Section Thirty-two (32) Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Ninety-six (96) West of the 6th P.M., containing 177.57 acres, in Big Horn County, Wyoming.
Held under warranty deed from W.C. Taylor to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged May 26, 1930, and recorded June 9, 1930, in Book 57 W. Deeds, on page 567, Big Horn County, Wyoming, records.
5. One-fourth of one per cent (1/4 of 1%) royalty interest in all oil and gas produced and sold from the following described land:
W/2 Lot 96 G (SW/4 SW/4) Section 32, Township 56 North, Range 96 West, 6th P.M., Big Horn County, State of Wyoming.
6. One-fourth of one percent (1/4 of 1%) royalty interest in all oil and gas produced and sold from the following described land:
E/2 Lot 96 G (SW/4 SW/4) Sec. 32, Twp. 56 N., Rg. 96 W., 6th P.M., Big Horn County, State of Wyoming.
7. Two per cent (2%) of all the oil and gas lying in and under and which may be produced and saved from the following real estate and real property in Big Horn County, Wyoming:
South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter (S/2 SW/4 NW/4) Section Twenty-seven (27), Township Fifty-seven (57) North, Range Ninety-six (96) West, containing twenty acres.
Held under two warranty deeds (each covering a one per cent (1%) interest from James William Harston and Mary E. Harston (grantee blank), dated and acknowledged March 7, 1929 (unrecorded).
8. Five-eighths of one per cent (5/8ths of 1%) of the oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances produced and marketed out of the two and one-half percent (2-1/2%) overriding royalty reserved by the assignor covering:
Township 54 North, Range 93 West 6th P.M., Big Horn County, Wyoming:
Sec. 5, S/2 SW/4, W/2 SE/4; Sec. 6, NW/4 SE/4; Sec. 7, NE/4; Sec. 8, W/2 NE/4, NW/4; Sec. 19, NE/4, E/2 NW/4, Lots 1, 2, 3, NE/4 SW/4, N/2 SE/4, containing 1079.74 acres more or less.
Held under assignment of all royalty from Geraldine Louise Bach (holder of oil and gas lease from the United States, being Buffalo, Wyoming, Serial No. 037986 covering above described land) to Louis M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged November 29, 1947 (unrecorded).
9. One and one-fourth percent (1-1/4%) royalty of all oil and gas produced and saved from the following described lands located in the county of Big Horn, State of Wyoming:
The South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S/2 NE/4) and the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW/4 NE/4) of Section Thirty-three (33), Township Fifty-seven (57) North, Range Ninety-six (96) West of the 6th P.M.
Held under assignment of royalty from S.C. Fardig to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged July 10, 1929 (unrecorded).
10. One and one-fourth per cent (1 1/4%) royalty of all oil and gas produced and saved from the following described lands located in the county of Big Horn, State of Wyoming:
Southwest quarter (SW/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), and the South half of the South half of the Northwest quarter (S/2 S/2 NW/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Fifty-seven (57) North, Range Ninety-six (96) West of the 6th P.M., and containing 198 acres, more or less, according to the Government survey thereof.
Held under assignment of royalty from S.C. Fardig to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged July 10, 1929 (unrecorded).
11. A two per cent (2%) royalty of all the oil or gas or kindred substance produced and saved from the following described lands in the county of Big Horn and State of Wyoming:
Northwest quarter of Southwest quarter (NW/4 SW/4) of Section Seventeen (17); Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (NE/4 SE/4) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Fifty-seven (57) North, Range Ninety-Seven (97) West of the 6th P.M., containing 80 acres, more or less, according to the Government survey.
Held under assignment of royalty from J.H. Thelen to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged July 10, 1929 (unrecorded).
12. A two and one-half per cent (2-1/2%) royalty of all the oil or gas or kindred substance produced and saved from the following described lands located in the county of Big Horn, State of Wyoming:
Southwest quarter of Southwest quarter (SW/4 SW/4) of Section Seventeen (17); South half of Southeast quarter (S/2 SE/4) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Fifty- seven (57) North, Range Ninety-seven (97) West of the 6th P.M., Wyoming, containing 130 acres.
Held under assignment of royalty from J.H. Thelen to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged July 10, 1929 (unrecorded).
13. A one per cent (1%) royalty of all the oil and gas produced from the following described lands:
SE/4 SE/4 (RES. PT. Lot 37) Section 16, Twp. 56, Rg. 97, Big Horn County, Wyoming, containing 40.00 acres, more or less.
Reserved in assignment of oil and gas lease on above described land, given by Louis M. Nelson to Bessie B. Oborne, dated and acknowledged April 24, 1944.
14. A two and one-half percent (2-1/2%) royalty interest in and to all the oil or gas located in or under or hereafter found or discovered and produced or marketed from the following described land situated in Big Horn County, Wyoming:
Lots One Hundred Eighteen-A (118-A), Township Fifty-five (55) North, Range Ninety-six (96) West, and One Hundred Eighteen-I (118-I) and Ninety-six-H (96-H), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Ninety-six (96) West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Wyoming.
Held under royalty deed from W. O. Taylor and Florence B. Taylor to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged September 30, 1944, and recorded November 1, 1944, in Book 70 Deeds, at page 224, Big Horn County, Wyoming, records.
15. One and one-quarter per cent (1-1/4%) of all oil or gas produced and saved from the following described lands, located in the County of Big Horn, State of Wyoming, to wit:
Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter (SE/4 NW/4) and part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW/4 NE/4) of Section Twenty-six, Township Fifty-six, North of Range Ninety-seven, West of the 6th P.M.
Held under assignment of royalty from W.O. Taylor to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged June 21, 1930 (unrecorded).
16. A one and one-fourth per cent (1-1/4%) overriding royalty interest in all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances produced and marketed from the following described lands situated in the Count of Weston, State of Wyoming:
The East Half (E/2) of Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-six (46) North, Range Sixty-five (65) West, Weston County, Wyoming, being State of Wyoming lease No. 0-4596, dated October 2, 1947, and containing 320 acres, more or less.
Held under assignment of oil royalty from A. T. Arthur to L.M. Nelson dated and acknowledged October 19, 1948, and recorded November 28, 1949, in Book 38 of Placer, page 380, Weston County, Wyoming, records.
17. An undivided one-eighth of one per cent (1/8th of 1%) in all oil, gas and other minerals lying under or which may be produced from the following described land:
The Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW/4 SE/4) of Section Six (6), Township Fifty-seven (57) North of Range One Hundred One (101), West, in Park County, Wyoming, containing 40 acres, more or less.
Held under assignment of royalty deed of interest in mineral reservations from W.W. Gall to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged September 18, 1946, and recorded September 25, 1946, in Book 128 on page 387, Park County, Wyoming, records.
18. A five percent (5%) royalty of all the oil, gas and kindred substances produced and saved from the following described land located in the County of Park, State of Wyoming:
SE/4 Section 8; S/2 of the SE/4 Section 17; NE/4, E/2 of the SE/4 Section 20; all of Section 21; SW/4 Section 22; S/2, SW/4 of the NE/4 Section 27; and the NE/4 Section 28; all in Township 57 North, Range 98 West, Sixth Principal Meridian, Park County, Wyoming, containing 1800 acres, more or less, according to the Government survey thereof.
Held under two assignments of royalty (each covering 2-1/2 % royalty) from Cody Petroleum Company to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged July 10, 1929, and recorded July 22, 1929, in Book 79 on page 124, and Book 79 on Page 125, of the records of Park County, Wyoming.
Also, additional royalty interest in the last above described lands, as follows:
Assignment of seven-eighths of one per cent (7/8ths of 1%) royalty from S.A. Mikalson to L.M. Nelson dated and acknowledged March 5, 1930 (unrecorded).
Assignment of one-eighth of one per cent (1/8th of 1%) royalty from W.W. Gall as managing trustee for Gall’s Associated Royalties, dated and acknowledged August 15, 1930.
19. An undivided one-twenty-fifth (1/25th) of the mineral royalty (coal excepted) which may be produced from the South Half (1/2) of Section 29, Twp. 34 N., Range 76 West - Converse County, Wyoming, containing 320 acres, more or less.
Held under assignment from E.M. Cooper to L.M. Nelson, dated and acknowledged June 8, 1940, and recorded June 10, 1940, in Book 217 at page 271, Converse County, Wyoming, records.
Subject, as to E/2 SE/4 said Section 29-34N-76W, to oil and gas lease from L.M. Nelson and Genevieve S. Nelson to Ed. F. Kolacny for a term of five years, dated July 14, 1950, and acknowledged August 22, 1950, and by the said Ed. F. Kolacny assigned to Phillips Petroleum Co.
20. An undivided two and one-half per cent (2-1/2%) overriding royalty of all oil, gas or other hydrocarbon substances produced, saved and sold from the following described land:
The East Half of the East Half (E/2 E/2) of Section 16, Township 32 North, Range 95 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, containing 160 acres, more or less, Fremont County, Wyoming, reserved by the said Louis M. Nelson in written assignment dated July 9, 1947 to R.S. Shannon covering State of Wyoming Oil and Gas lease No. 0- 2511,
Publish: February 3 & 10, 2021 4548
