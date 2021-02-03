Notice of Foreclosure...
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) dated October 31, 2007, executed and delivered by Daryl Huseby and Tracy Huseby (“Mortgagor”) to Wells Fargo Financial Wyoming, Inc., as security for the Note of the same date. The Mortgage was recorded on November 28, 2007, as Reception No. 942650 in Book 1322 at Page 427 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: US Bank Trust, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust
Assignment dated: February 24, 2020
Assignment recorded: February 24, 2020
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1092783 in Book 1694 at Page 335
All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage contains a power of sale that, by reason of the default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued.
Written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of this notice of sale is $220,738.69, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of this notice of sale.
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
The current Mortgagee, US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as provided by law by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff of Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Main Lobby, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage. The mortgaged property is described as follows:
A tract of land located in a part of parcel 2, Tract 44, formerly Section 3, Township 31 North, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming, more particularly described as:
Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Tract 44 and considering the West line of said tract 44 to bear S.02°54’01”E. and all bearings contained herein relative thereto; thence S.02°54’01”E., along the West line of said Tract 44 a distance of 876.00 feet; thence N.89°56’37”E., a distance of 1706.61 feet; thence S.00°03’23”E., a distance of 307.00 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence continuing S.00°03’23”E., a distance of 208.71 feet; thence N.89°56’37”E., a distance of 208.71 feet; thence N.00°03’23”W., a distance of 208.71 feet; thence S.89°56’37”W., a distance of 208.71 feet to the True Point of Beginning.
Parcel No.: 27154
which has the address of 428 Irvine Road, Douglas, WY 82633 (the undersigned disclaims any liability for any error in the address).
Together with all improvements thereon and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
Date: January 29, 2021
US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
By: Brigham J. Lundberg
Lundberg & Associates, PC
3269 South Main Street, Suite 100
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Tel: (801) 263-3400
L&A No. 20.77448.3/BP/LAB
Publish: February 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021 4552
