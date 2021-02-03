City of Douglas...
City Council Meeting Minutes, January 25, 2021. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, and virtually as well. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Chase Vialpando, Douglas Budget. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: There were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – January 25, 2021; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Minutes – January 11, 2021; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – January 14, 2021; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – January 21, 2021; Item 2e. Acceptance of Audited Financial Statements FY2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2073, a Resolution Authorizing Reliant Federal Credit Union to Install an Electronic Message Board Sign in an R-3 Limited Mixed Residential Zone at 239 South 4th Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 20, Lots 8, 9, and Part of 10), City of Douglas: Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:32 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the application and corresponding resolution, including a brief history of the property and its zoning code. The applicant is requesting an electronic sign to replace its static sign. Staff is recommending approval with the condition the sign does not exceed 32.2 square feet, staff received a number of citizen questions regarding the sign and its placement, but no opposition was received. Planning & Zoning approved the application with the staff recommendations. Councilperson Gilbreath asked if the sign would be similar to the Baptist church sign, Chaffin stated the proposed sign is similar to the existing sign, just slightly larger and electronic. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:37 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2073, a Resolution Authorizing Reliant Federal Credit Union to Install an Electronic Message Board Sign in an R-3 Limited Mixed Residential Zone at 239 South 4th Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 20, Lots 8, 9, and Part of 10), City of Douglas, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4b. Resolution No. 2074, a Resolution Permitting Converse County Board of Commissioners to Allow Interim Housing in a MH-1 Single Residence Manufactured Home Zone at 1105 South 5th Street (Fairview Addition, Block 50, Lots 26, 27, and Part of 28), City of Douglas: Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:38 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin reviewed the application and corresponding resolution, including a brief history of the property and its zoning code. The applicant is requesting use for interim housing. Staff is recommending approval with the condition the approval is specific to Converse County. No comments were received either for or against the use. Planning & Zoning approved the application with staff recommendations. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:41 p.m. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2074, a Resolution Permitting Converse County Board of Commissioners to Allow Interim Housing in a MH-1 Single Residence Manufactured Home Zone at 1105 South 5th Street (Fairview Addition, Block 50, Lots 26, 27, and Part of 28), City of Douglas, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4c. Resolution No. 2075, a Resolution Authorizing Converse County to Proceed with a Type B Development for an Expansion of the Converse County Joint Justice Center in a B-2 General Business Zone at 1201 Mesa Drive (John Lambert Subdivision, Tract 5), Douglas, Wyoming: Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:42 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin reviewed the application and corresponding resolution, including a brief history of the property and its zoning code. The applicant is requesting approval for the expansion of the Converse County Joint Justice Center, this is to expand the use to include district and circuit courts and to expand the detention center. The application has been sent out to the respective reviewing agencies and approved, there was one concern from the Department of Public Works regarding snow melt and it has been addressed. Planning & Zoning approved the application with staff recommendations. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:45 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2075, a Resolution Authorizing Converse County to Proceed with a Type B Development for an Expansion of the Converse County Joint Justice Center in a B-2 General Business Zone at 1201 Mesa Drive (John Lambert Subdivision, Tract 5), Douglas, Wyoming. Councilperson McNare stated the current building is beautiful and he’s sure the addition will be too. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1005, an Ordinance Annexing to the City of Douglas, Wyoming Certain Property to be Known as the PIONEER CEMETERY SUBDIVISION, Solely Owned by the City of Douglas, Wyoming; and Establishing a Zoning Classification for Said Property, Third and Final Reading: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1005, an Ordinance Annexing to the City of Douglas, Wyoming Certain Property to be Known as the PIONEER CEMETERY SUBDIVISION, Solely Owned by the City of Douglas, Wyoming; and Establishing a Zoning Classification for Said Property, on it’s Third and Final Reading, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5b. Ordinance No. 1006, an Ordinance Establishing the Overlay District of the Pioneer Cemetery Historical District for the Pioneer Cemetery Subdivision to Recognize the Significance of the Child’s Route of the Emigrant Trail Crossing and the Pioneer Cemetery and Supporting the Preservation of Both Sites, on it’s Third and Final Reading: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Ordinance No. 1006, an Ordinance Establishing the Overlay District of the Pioneer Cemetery Historical District for the Pioneer Cemetery Subdivision to Recognize the Significance of the Child’s Route of the Emigrant Trail Crossing and the Pioneer Cemetery and Supporting the Preservation of Both Sites, on it’s Third and Final Reading, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – January 18, 2021; Item 6b. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Commission – January 20, 2021; Item 6c. Dashboards – December 2020; Item 6d. Treasurer’s Report – December 2020; Item 6e. Quarterly Financial Report – Quarter Ending December 2020. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Mayor Kemper noted that Gale Lane passed away, he was the principal at Douglas High School for many years, he will be missed and his wife Bonnie is in our thoughts.
Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:50 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: February 3, 2021 4551
