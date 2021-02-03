Ordinance No. 1005...
ORDINANCE NO. 1005
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING CERTAIN PROPERTY TO BE KNOWN AS THE PIONEER CEMETERY SUBDIVISION, SOLELY OWNED BY THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING; AND ESTABLISHING A ZONING CLASSIFICATION FOR SAID PROPERTY
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING, that the area to be known as the Pioneer Cemetery Subdivision, more particularly described as follows:
A parcel of land being Lot 5, Section 5, T.32N., R.71 W., 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming, being more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows:
Commencing at a found highway monument marking the northeast corner of said section 5:
Thence N89°42ʹ27ʺW, coincident with the north line of said Section 5, 216.37 feet to the northeast corner of said Lot 5 and being the point of beginning; thence S00°04ʹ09ʺW, coincident with the east line of said Lot 5, 1282.84 feet to the southeast corner of said Lot 5; thence S88°51ʹ05ʺW, coincident with the south line of said Lot 5, 1271.49 feet to the southwest corner of said Lot 5; thence N00°06ʹ20ʺE, coincident with the west line of said Lot 5, 1314,81 feet to the northwest corner of said Lot 5; thence S89°42ʹ27ʺE, coincident with the north line of said Lot 5, 1270.38 feet to the point of the beginning of this description and containing 37.89 acres more or less and subject to any rights-of-way and/or easements, reservations, and encumbrances which have been legally acquired.
Is hereby annexed to the City of Douglas, Wyoming, and is hereby included within the corporate limits of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, it being understood that the City of Douglas is the sole owner of the territory; and that by W.S. 15-1-407, as sole owner, the City may annex the territory without notice or public hearing and without preparing an annexation report or providing estimates required by W.S. 15-1-402(c) and (e) and 15-1-404(a)(ii)(C) and (D).
BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, that the portion of the territory particularly described above be zoned GRN- Green Space; and that the City of Douglas Zoning and City Boundary Maps be amended to accurately reflect this action.
The effective date of this annexation shall be concurrent with the publication of this ordinance on February 3, 2021.
PASSED AND APPROVED ON FIRST READING this 14th day of December, 2020.
PASSED AND APPROVED ON SECOND READING this 11th day of January, 2021.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED ON THIRD AND FINAL READING this 25th day of January, 2021.
ATTEST:
/s/René Kemper, Mayor /s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: February 3, 2021 4543
