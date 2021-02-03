City of Douglas
Call for Bids...
City of Douglas
Call for Bids
Sealed bids for Slurry Seal City Streets will be received in the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 p.m., Feb. 17th, 2021 and read Feb.17h in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 101 N. 4th St., Douglas, WY. Approved plans and specifications and form of contract documents may be obtained at the Public Works Dept., 420 W. Grant St. Mail submitted bids to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633 or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th St.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk;
Publish: February 3 & 10, 2021 4545
