INVITATION TO BID, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
ANTELOPE COAL MINE ROAD CULVERT REPLACEMENT PROJECT
Notice is hereby given that Converse County, Wyoming, will receive sealed bids for the Antelope Coal Mine Road Culvert Replacement Project at the Converse County Road & Bridge office, 44 Twin Bridges Rd., Douglas, WY, until 2:00 p.m. (local time), August 5, 2021, at which time and place said bids will be opened publicly and read aloud. A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 29, 2021, at the Converse County Road & Bridge offices, 44 Twin Bridges Rd., Douglas, WY. All Bidders are required to attend. The project shall consist of, but not be limited to, removal and replacement of four (4) existing CMP culverts (48” x 100 ft. each) at Antelope Creek (approx. MP 7.1) on Antelope Coal Mine Road (County Road 37) in northern Converse County. The existing 48” culverts are to be replaced with 60” CMP culverts with flared end sections. The culvert replacement work will include associated removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, crushed base, and riprap. Each bid must be accompanied by Bid Security, made payable to Converse County for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Bid security may be in the form of a certified check, bank check, or a Bid Bond. Bidding documents may be obtained by contacting the Converse County Road & Bridge Department, 307-358-3602, or email roadandbridge@conversecountywy.gov, beginning July 21, 2021. These documents are available in digital format only. Converse County reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive informalities in the best interest of the County.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
