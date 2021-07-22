C.C. Commissioners
FY2021 County Budget...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on August 4, 2021, in the Commissioners Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, WY, for citizens’ input on FY2021 County Budget Amendments as follows: $16,013 total from General Cash to IT Dept; $1,375,936 from Health Grants Cash to Health Grants; $2,486 from TANF Cash to TANF Grant; $1,469,604 from Capital Construction Cash to Capital Construction Courts; $44,907 from Economic Dev. Cash to Economic Dev. Rental Assistance; $11,768 from Economic Dev. Cash to Economic Dev. Misc.; $709 from Impact Assistance Cash to Impact Assistance Sheriff.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: July 21, 2021 4816
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.