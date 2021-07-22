CCSD#1-Public Notice...
Converse County School District #1
Public Notice
Converse County School District #1 will accept written comments on policies JEA – Compulsory Attendance Ages, JEB – Entrance Age, JH – Student Absences and Truancy, EBAA – Notification of Pesticide Application, EBC – Emergencies, EBC-E – Building Crisis Management Plan, EBC-R – Crisis Management-Administrative Regulation, EBD – Pesticides/Herbicides, EBD-R - Pesticides/Herbicides Data Sheet, EBD-R – Pesticide/Herbicide Notification Form, ECA – Security, EEA – Student Transportation, EEAA-R – Isolation Payments, EEAB – Rural Schools, EEAB-R – Rural Schools – Regulation, EEAE – Bus Safety Program and School Bus Law Compliance, EEAE-E – CCSD#1 Bus Video Request Form, EEAE-R – Audio/Video Recording on School Buses, EEAF – Special Use of School Buses, EEAEA-R – Transportation Personnel Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing. Send written comments to the Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Comments can be received until 2:00 p.m., July 28, 2021.
Board policies are online at www.ccsd1.org
Ryan Igo, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: July 21, 2021 4820
