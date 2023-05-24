Civil Action No. 18469...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Civil Action No. 18469
VALERIE J. PIERCE, and )
JAMES W. HOYT, JR., )
Plaintiffs, )
vs. )
)
ALAN HOYT, DONNIE CAMERON, )
MANNY KARSTEN, and FENNY SCHEPERS, )
and all of their heirs, assigns, successors, and )
personal representatives of any of the )
defendants, who may be deceased, and all bond )
holders and lien holders, )
Defendant. )
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To: ALAN HOYT, DONNIE CAMERON, MANNY KARSTEN, and FENNY SCHEPERS, and all of
their heirs, assigns, successors, and personal representatives of any of the defendants, who may be deceased, and all bond holders and lien holders;
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Complaint for Quiet Title, Declaratory Judgment, and Determination of Heirship was filed by Plaintiffs in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, located in Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, on the 22nd day of December, 2021, praying for a decree declaring them and their successors in title to be the owners of the property described therein.
YOU ARE HEREBY advised that you must answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs within thirty (30) days following the last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an answer or otherwise appear within said thirty days, default judgment may be entered against you.
DATED this 17th day of May, 2023.
BY: /s/ Barbara Harris
DEPUTY CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT
Publish: May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2023 5967
