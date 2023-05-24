Request for Proposals...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The City of Douglas, Wyoming will accept sealed proposals to provide Professional Audit Services for the Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2023-2027. Sealed proposals should be marked “City of Douglas Audit Services” and will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday, June 23, 2023. Fax or email submittals will not be accepted. Submittals received after the deadline will be returned unopened. Proposals are to be delivered to City of Douglas, City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 101 North 4th Street, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all submittals and the right to waive any and all informalities or defects of any proposal. Contact Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer, at 307-358-3462, for questions or to receive a request for proposal packet. Request for proposal packet may also be viewed on the City of Douglas website, www.cityofdouglas.org, under the “Public Notices” section.
/s/ Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk
Publish: May 24 & 31, 2023 5965
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.