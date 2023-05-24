Mining Permit Application...
B&M Sand & Gravel, Inc. of Douglas, WY has filed a small mining permit application with the Land Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for the mining of sand and gravel in Converse County, Wyoming. The Forgey Ranch Mine is approximately 17 miles south of Douglas, WY off of Esterbrook Road (WY-94). The application may be viewed at the Cheyenne Office of the Land Quality Division. The application will be readvertised for public comment prior to approval by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Publish: May 24 & 31, 2023 5955
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.