Civil Action No. 18574...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Civil Action No. 18574
JAMES F. CLARK, ERIC M. GEORGE, )
LISA GEORGE REYNOLDS, MILO L. )
DECKER, WILLIAM T. JOLLY, HEIDI A. )
COE, WILLIAM TRACY JOLLY, and )
STEPHANIE C. YOUNG, )
)
Plaintiffs, )
vs. )
)
MILO DECKER, et al., )
)
Defendants. )
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO DEFENDANTS: Milo Decker, Doris June Decker Schertz formerly known as Doris June Decker, Nellie Kay Jolly, and Carolyn June Meffert, and their heirs, devisees, personal representatives, successors, and assigns and all unknown persons claiming by, through and under them.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a complaint in a civil action entitled James F. Clark, Eric M. George, Lisa George Reynolds, Milo L. Decker, William T. Jolly, Heidi A. Coe, William Tracy Jolly, and Stephanie C. Young vs. Milo Decker, et al., and their heirs, devisees, personal representatives, successors, and assigns and all unknown persons claiming by, through and under them, Civil Action No. 18574 has been filed in the District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, wherein plaintiffs seek to quiet title to following described real property, to wit:
Any and all oil, gas, and mineral interests previously owned by Milo Decker in and to:
A. Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 35 North, Range 77 West, 6th P.M.
Section 13: SW1/4
Section 14: S1/2SE1/4, NW1/4SE1/4, SE1/4SW1/4
Section 23: NE1/4
Section 24: NW1/4
B. Natrona County, Wyoming:
Township 35 North, Range 77 West, 6th P.M.
Section 22: S1/2NW1/4, SW1/4
Section 27: N1/2NW1/4
C. Including any interest in the Cole Creek Unit
If you wish to defend this civil action, you must appear in the above-entitled district court and you are hereby summoned to serve on plaintiffs’ attorneys and file with the clerk of the above-entitled court an answer or other responsive pleading to plaintiffs’ complaint within thirty (30) days after the last day of publication of this notice. In case of your failure to appear or to serve and file an answer, plaintiffs shall take judgment against you by default for the full relief demanded in said complaint.
DATED this 5th day of August, 2022.
JAMES F. CLARK, ERIC M. GEORGE, LISA GEORGE REYNOLDS, MILO L. DECKER, WILLIAM T. JOLLY, HEIDI A. COE, WILLIAM TRACY JOLLY, and STEPHANIE C. YOUNG,
Plaintiffs,
By:
HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278)
E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816)
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Their Attorneys
Publish: August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022 5460
