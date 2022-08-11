C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, Aug. 2 & 3, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2022. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the July 18, 2022 special meeting and the July 19, 2022 regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 3208705.40: 4680 2K Services; 3035.43 71 Construction; 18232.50 A Diamond Trucking; 2380.22 AT&T Mobility; 325 A1 Towing & Recovery; 234 Ace Calibrations; 303.30 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 40.63 Allen, Misti; 1200 Alley, Linda S; 791.84 ALSCO; 25 Anderson, Kathryn; 25 Armstrong, Lucinda Lenore; 25 Arnold, Terri L; 1367.52 Atlas Office Products; 1244.27 Atlas Premier Service; 5039.97 Axon Enterprise; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Co; 25 Baldrey, Donna J; 50 Baughman, Jessica; 66.25 Bauguess, Hannah; 122.50 Beer, Sara Nicole; 31.25 Benedetta, Candace L; 540.28 Big Horn Tire; 25 Bishop, Victoria W; 4401.56 Bison Pump & Supply; 4671.90 Black Hills Energy; 42685.50 Blackburn Cattle Co; 40 Blackburn, Sheri; 40.63 Blakeley, Shari; 183.75 Bliss, Mary; 1807.96 Bloedorn Lumber Co; 2274.59 Blue 360 Media; 250 The Body Shop; 1054.38 Bomgaars Supply; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 3810 Brown, Kenneth T; 179 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 283.59 Butler Machinery Co; 14999 Capitol International Productions; 1012.82 Carquest Douglas; 46745 Casper Buick GMC Cadillac; 30.63 Caster, Janet Gail; 2794.83 CDW Government; 8542.52 CenturyLink; 18.70 Chalk Buttes Landscaping; 25 Cielinski, Melanie; 235913.69 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Co; 4118.75 City of Douglas; 150 City Shoe & Saddle Shop; 98.67 CMI-TECO; 116 Colling, Mike; 1871.45 Communication Technologies; 83.78 Converse Co. Auto Repair; 493.50 Converse Co. Search & Rescue Unit; 13824 Cornerstone Detention Products; 6500 Cornwell, Lance M; 14.40 Cowboy Car Wash; 369.95 Cowboy Chemical; 25 Curley, Cynthia; 27 Cytocheck Laboratory; 36696 Darktrace Holdings Ltd; 84.51 Decker Auto Glass; 936 Deines, Sherry M; 15154.44 Delta Dental of WY; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 1599 Douglas Broadcasting; 7222.50 Douglas Budget; 71.01 Douglas Business Center; 1256.09 Douglas Feed; 53.40 Douglas Grocery; 405.92 Douglas Hardware Hank; 180 Douglas Med Spa; 234.99 Douglas Tire Ctr.; 1249.70 DRU Consulting; 25 Dugan, Dana; 154719.27 Dustbusters; 360 Edwards, Joanna; 800 Emery Septic; 51.25 Etchemendy, Jean C; 25 Ewing, Jillian; 200 The Eye Institute of Wyoming; 308.52 Fastenal Co; 40.63 Fenster, Nancy K; 339 Fitness Repair Solutions; 1009.76 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 3960 Forterra Concrete Products; 4165.95 Freestone Midstream; 25 Frye, Amy; 25 Fulton, Debora Monique; 25 Fulton, Michael S; 25 Fulton, Patricia S; 1154 Geotec Industrial Supply; 42.50 Gibson, Tsipi Ann; 2737.54 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 90 Glenrock Health Ctr.; 25 Goodwin, Vickie L; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 25 Grabow, Ellen E; 311.45 Grainger; 1045.54 Granite Telecommunications; 54.25 Grant, Madeline M; 35.10 Grant, Richard C; 25 Gray, Diane C; 25 Gray, Terry Lee; 93 GreatAmerica Financial Services Corp; 393.75 Greenwood Mapping; 33312.66 GSG Architecture; 2250 Gudahl Williams; 81.48 Gushurst, Don; 25 Haefele, Zora L; 25 Hageman, Linda G; 25 Halvorsen, Ruthie A; 30 Hand Therapy of WY; 455 Hansuld, Tia; 25 Harris, Kathi A; 66.25 Haskins, Richard P; 61686.89 HDR Engineering; 36.25 Heinen, Mary A; 887.50 High Country Behavioral Health; 25 Hilbird, Leslie; 307 Hilltop Nat’l Bank; 25 Hilyard, Annette Elaine; 25 Hollenback, Michael J; 52522.44 Homax Oil Sales; 70 Horr, Amanda S; 5000 HUB International; 121411 HUB Intnl Mtn States Ltd; 91.75 Hubbard, Kyra; 4837.50 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 461.77 Huxtable, Dixie; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 82 Institutional Eye Care; 451.90 Interstate Batteries; 374 JD Power & Assoc; 210 Jacklin, Jennifer O; 25 James, Nanette M; 25 Jepson, Janette Lorie; 1444.74 Jerry s Welding-Steel Fab; 25012 JM Trucking; 25 Johnson, Carolyn E; 25 Johnson, Kaye L; 3500 Jones, Ethan; 41.88 Jones, Mandy; 180 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 4509.76 K2 Technologies; 37.50 Katherman, Maria; 19197.75 KCK; 182 Kelly’s Alignment & Brake Service; 1800 Kite, Clara Lynn; 60 Kleemeyer, Rebecca; 4932 Knife River; 25 Kuhn, Christina D; 33.75 Langer, Misty; 480 Lankister, Phillip Keith; 616 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 571.94 Lawson Products; 25 Layher, Carolyn Kay; 2835.50 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 5.40 Lifemap Assurance Co; 165.09 Lost Creek Holdings; 40.63 Maidl, Daniel Lynn; 135 Mallory Safety and Supply; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 360 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 331.03 The Master’s Touch; 25 Mathis, Donna Marie; 195 McCullough Pamela; 595.98 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 20991.75 McKillip Trucking; 920.06 McMaster-Carr Supply Co; 24690.49 MHCC; 66 MetroCount USA; 66.92 Meyer, Heather; 8 Miller, Crimson; 3500 Mitchell, Kendra; 25 Mittleider, Stacey M; 1248 Moore, Dale; 25 Moore, Joanne C; 229.72 Motion & Flow Control Products; 792.12 Motor Power Casper; 12273.09 Motorola Solutions; 60 Mtn. Retreat Massage; 3972.77 Mtn. States Lithographing; 30 Mouser, Edward Dee Jr; 57 NAPA-Glenrock; 142 Natl Sheriffs Assoc; 20050 Natl Institute for Jail Operations; 37 Niobrara Electric Assoc; 210.23 Norco; 3460.95 North Bill Disposal; 4822.85 Northwest Community Action Programs; 266.74 O Reilly Automotive; 70 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 314327.81 Oftedal Construction; 3364.59 OK Wrecking; 25 Oliverius, Mary A; 24950.25 Olsen, Christie; 7135.50 Onsolve; 25 Paris, Tracey; 25 Pauli, Susan; 247 Peak Fitness; 25 Penfield, Karla; 314344.25 Peterbilt of WY; 25 Pierce, Katie; 62.50 Pimentel, Esther; 25 Pirnie, Tracy Jo; 25 Potter, Amy L; 54500 Power Equipment Co; 60 PRIA; 26824.75 Price Pumping Service; 25060.75 Price Trucking; 385 Prima Public Risk Mgmt. Assoc; 800 Provence, Dakota; 739.92 Quill Corp; 168 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 31.03 R&S Northeast; 1406.82 Range; 778.42 Record Supply; 31.25 Reed, Billie A; 25 Reed, Connie Jeanne; 25 Rhamy, Caitlin; 40 Rice, Tera R; 33.75 Ricker, Stacey; 54.41 Road Runner Service; 3000 Road to Mustang; 25 Roberts, Matthew Aaron; 100 Rocky Mtn. Information Network; 15978.07 Rocky Mtn. Power; 434.25 Rocky Mtn. Wash; 189.95 Rons Supply; 33.78 Rosales, Ronda Lee; 1500 Rushton, Will David; 1242.62 Sams Club; 755250 Sampson Construction; 25 Schaneman, Susan M; 523.59 Schell, Joel; 78.75 Schroeder, Margaret J; 25 Sharpe, Christopher Alan; 70.50 Sharpe, Stacey Ann; 3821.45 Shattos Frontier Drug; 39 Sheriff’s Office Petty Cash; 25 Sherwood, Susan Maureen; 28.75 Short, Lynne M; 31.25 Shuler Kristy; 287.50 Shumway, A Nathan; 25 Sierz, Mary Ann; 670 Skidril Industries; 145.63 Smith, Heidi J; 60.41 Star Awards & Promos; 56.25 Stark, Deniz A; 43.91 State of WY; 59.44 Stericycle; 4000 Stinson, Bridget; 15286.95 Summit Food Service; 25 Swenson, Donna D; 25 Szramkowski, Katherine; 71.25 Teal, Jo Ann; 16000 Thos Y Pickett & Co; 25 Tille, Jordann; 983.55 Town of Glenrock; 2229 Tracker Software Corp; 936.60 Trane US; 90.65 Tri State Truck & Equipment; 1927.52 Twiford, Calvin; 35445.80 Tyler Technologies; 61075 Ver-Mac; 1479.71 Verizon Wireless; 9433.14 Visa; 6282.28 Vision Service Plan; 2050.10 Visionary Communications; 183.99 Vyve Broadband J; 25 Wallis, Judy D; 25 Ware, Danneil Ranae; 6000 Washington, Andre M; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 61661.60 Western Sunset; 58.50 Willox Jim; 25 Willox, Tione M; 25 Wilson, Amy; 25 Woehl, Connie J; 25 Wolfe, John K; 22155.25 WW Trucking; 14374 WY Behavioral Institute; 833.34 WY Child & Family Development; 231963.86 WY Dept of Transportation; 3731 WY Dept of Workforce Services; 1355.61 WY Machinery Co; 1099 WY Public Health Laboratory; 726 WY Extinguisher and Safety; 492 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Dev. Services; monthly reports for July: Clerk: 52761.96; Clerk of District Court: 6315.36; Road & Bridge: 69835.49; Mr. Lehner seconded, the Commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 11-22, Ordering the 2022 Mill Levy for FY2023 at 12 mills; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution 12-22, Authorizing the Submission of an Application for Federal Funding Through the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) Program Administered by the WY Dept. of Transportation for Converse County for the Purposes of the Converse County Dust Mitigation Project in the amount of 103207; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify an agreement between Converse County and Trihydro Corp. for engineering and environmental consulting to assess an underground storage tank; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve 2022 mill levies for FY2023 to be levied by other entities: BOCES District #1 EWC 0.500; BOCES District #1 Gillette-Northeast 0.400; BOCES District #1 Thermopolis-Northwest 0.100; BOCES District #2 0.500; CCSD #1 Foundation 12.000; CCSD #2 Foundation 12.000; District-wide School District #1 6.000; District-wide School District #2 6.000; Special School District #1 25.000; Special School District #2 25.000; Recreation District #1 1.000; Recreation District #2 1.000; City of Douglas 8.000; Town of Glenrock 8.000; Town of Rolling Hills 8.000; Converse County Weed & Pest 0.435; Converse County Conservation District 0.205; Glenrock Area Solid Waste Disposal District 2.000; Converse County Senior Citizens District 1.570; Glenrock Hospital District 1.891; Glenrock Cemetery District 3.000; and Monkey Road Improvement District $150.00 per property owner. Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Cooperative Agreements between the WY Dept. of Transportation and Converse County to evaluate, replace, or rehabilitate Structure No. IXD over the North Platte River (Cole Creek Road Bridge); and Structure No. DSN over Boxelder Creek (Boxelder Creek Bridge); Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the FY2023 Community Service Grant “Aid to Others” agreements for Glenrock Housing Authority in the amount of 25500 and Glenrock Economic Development DBA Elevate Glenrock in the amount 28000; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a Converse County Dog Breeder application for a one-year term until Aug. 1, 2023, and a Dog Kennel application for a two-year term until Aug. 1, 2024, both for Sharron Bernard, 1051 Hwy. 95, Glenrock WY; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Cooperative Agreement for the Sub-Award of Community Assistance Funding on Adjacent Lands – Hazardous Fuels Grant Between the State of Wyoming, Office of State Lands & Investments, Forestry Division, and Converse County, in the amount of 104200 from date of signature through June 30, 2026; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Cooperative Agreement for Converse County Firewise and Converse County for a term from date of execution through July 31, 2023, in amounts not to exceed as specified per grant in Section 4.A.; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to authorize the County to transfer three vehicle titles (2002 Dodge van, 2006 Chevy van, 2008 Chevy van) to Youth Development Services (YDS); Mr. Short seconded. The 2006 and 2008 vehicles were originally purchased by YDS; the 2002 was given to YDS by the County. All have been utilized by YDS for years but were kept in the County’s name. No further discussion; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve an MOU between the WY State Fair Board and Converse County for FY2023 funding in the amount of 55000 for operations and 10000 in-kind services from Road & Bridge; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Director; Mr. Chris Caskey, IT Director; and Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates. Ms. Cowardin advised the Commission that she will move forward with filling a part-time state-funded administrative position for the Glenrock office, which the Commission concurred with. The meeting recessed at 12:05 p.m. for lunch and reconvened at 1:20 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects Director; Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor; Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent; and Mr. Dave Shaw, Signs, Safety, & Special Projects. The meeting recessed at 4:00 p.m. and reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022. Mr. Short moved to void warrant number 63289 in the amount of $1,807.96 due to incorrect vendor; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. A general County business meeting of elected officials began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss various topics. Mr. Jack Greer, CEO/President, 307 Horse Racing, and Mr. Kyle Ridgeway, Vice President, Mountain West Technologies, provided an overview of the company, state-wide locations, and the history of pari-mutuel wagering in Wyoming. The Commission will consider a resolution to add a ballot measure to the general election ballot regarding pari-mutuel wagering at their next meeting. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. to consider an application for the Ransom’s Alibi Minor Subdivision. Ms. Holly Richardson provided an overview of the proposal; the Planning & Zoning Commission considered the proposal on July 20, 2022 and moved to transmit to the Commissioners for a public hearing with a recommendation to approve. Written comments received from adjacent landowners regarding concerns with utility easements were presented to the Commissioners; there were no other written or public comments in favor or opposition of the proposal. No water study was required. Plat approval would be conditional upon the recording of the easements for Tara Lane and H.R. Camp Road. The public hearing adjourned at 11:17 a.m. and the regular meeting reconvened. Mr. Short moved to approve the Ransom’s Alibi Minor Subdivision as presented conditional upon the recording of the easements for Tara Lane and H.R. Camp Road; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the fifth amendment to the master agreement between Converse County and Securus Technologies changing the term to a month-to-month contract; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve an agreement between Converse County and ISC Solutions for inmate telephone services; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion approved. The regular meeting recessed at 11:26 a.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Don Blackburn, Converse County Fair Board Chairman, and Ms. Jenelle Moore, Fair Director, provided an overview of the 2022 Converse County Fair. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:00 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
