Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Revised Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG) to establish a total purchased gas cost rate of $0.05592 per therm, representing an increase of $0.0669 per therm, effective on and after March 1, 2022. The rate is applicable to approximately 69,281 customers, including all Cheyenne and Cody Division customers and all Choice Gas customers in the Casper, Gillette, and Torrington Divisions who take service under the Gas Cost Adjustment Rate (formerly known as the Pass-on Rate [Regulated Rate]). The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing, and further order of the Commission.
The proposed gas cost rate results in a monthly increase of approximately $5.31 (5.9%) for residential customers who use a monthly average of 79 therms during March 2022, April 2022 and May 2022, and results in an overall projected increase in the Company’s revenues of approximately $1,315,239 during this period. The increase will not affect the Company’s authorized or actual rate of return.
Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 26 allows a utility to pass on to its customers known or projected commodity cost increases or decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, subject to public notice, opportunity for hearing and refund.
Interested persons may inspect the Revised Application at BHWG’s Wyoming business office and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. It is available for inspection during regular business hours or online at: http://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 16992).
Anyone desiring to file a statement, motion to intervene, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before October 7, 2022. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-55-GP-22.
Dated: September 9, 2022.
Publish: September 14 & 21, 2022 5525
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.