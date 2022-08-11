City of Douglas
City Council Minutes, July 25, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson John Bartling; and Councilperson Monty Gilbreath was absent. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – July 25, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, City Council Work Session: March 24, 2022; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session: April 21, 2022; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session: May 26, 2022; Item 2e. Minutes, City Council Work Session: June 23, 2022; Item 2f. Minutes, City Council Work Session: June 29, 2022; Item 2g. Minutes, City Council Work Session: July 11, 2022; Item 2h. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: July 11, 2022; Item 2i. Warrant Register – Year End for FY2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2022-17, a Resolution Approving the Nachtman Minor Subdivision, Being PT. LOTS 5, 6: S19 T32 R71: 3.41 ACRES PT. SE4SE4: S13 T32 R72: 10.00 ACRES PT. NE4NE4: S24 T32 R72: 2.8 ACRES TOTAL ACRES 25.21, Converse County, Wyoming. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:34 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin gave an overview of the application, history of the property, and recommendations from the Planning & Zoning Commission. No comments either in favor or against the application. Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:37 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2022-17 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 4b. Resolution No. 2022-18, a Resolution Authorizing Capital Growth Buchalter, Inc. to Proceed with a Type B Development for Construction of Retail Store in a B-2 General Business Zone at 1708 Muirfield Court (United One Addition, Lot 3). Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:38 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin gave an overview of the application, history of the property, and recommendations from the Planning & Zoning Commission. No comments either in favor or against the application. Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:45 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2022-18 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 4c. Resolution No. 2022-19, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to Justin Winney to allow the Short-Term Rental of a Dwelling in a R-1 Residential Zoning District at 406 S. 6th Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 35, Lot 2). Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to table Resolution No. 2022-19 until the next city council meeting to allow the council to spend time reviewing the ordinances for possible revisions. Discussion regarding the council’s preference to review the short-term rental application and approval process in depth, reasons for the currently adopted ordinance, and the possible revision of those ordinances to accommodate property owners and the city’s preferences. Comments from Justin Winney, applicant, inquiring into changes to the ordinance, current processes for vetting Airbnb guests versus hotels, locations of those hotels in proximity to childcare facilities and schools. Comments from Sean Lehnen, previous applicant on an existing Airbnb, recommending to council an option of requiring hosts to maintain a certain rating in order to keep their Airbnb. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Bid Recommendation: Slurry Seal. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the bid recommendation for Slurry Seal to Asphalt Preservation L.L.P. in the amount of $410,817.80 as presented, and further authorize the City Administrator to execute documents, brief discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5b. Change Order No. 3: 2nd & 3rd Street Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Change Order No. 3 as presented and further authorize the City Administrator to execute documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5c. Audit Engagement Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the engagement letter with Skogen, Cometto & Associates in the amount of $40,000 for fiscal year 2022 audit services. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5d. Funding Agreements for Contract for Services for the 2023 Fiscal Year. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Funding Agreements for the Contract for Services as presented for the July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 Fiscal Year for the following agencies: Boys & Girls Club of Douglas, WY; CANDO/The Enterprise; Children’s Advocacy Project; Converse Hope Center; Human Resources Council/CSBG; Douglas Community Club; Douglas Youth Hockey; King’s Portion; High Country Behavioral Health; and Wyoming Child & Family Development. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5e. Funding Agreement for Contract for Services for the 2023 Fiscal Year: Youth Development Services. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Funding Agreement for Contract for Service as presented for the July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 Fiscal Year, with Youth Development Services. Motion carried 3-0-1; Mayor Kemper abstaining. Item 5f. Funding Agreement for Contract for Services for the 2023 Fiscal Year: Converse County School District #1 Recreation Board. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Funding Agreement for the Contract for Service as presented for the July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 Fiscal Year, with Converse County School District #1 Recreation Board. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5g. Funding Agreement: Fire Suppression Authority. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Funding Agreement for the Contract for Service as presented for the July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 Fiscal Year, with the Fire Suppression Authority. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5h. Service Agreement: Laramie Peak Humane Society. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Funding Agreement for the Contract for Service as presented for the July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 Fiscal Year, with Laramie Peak Humane Society. Motion carried 4-0. Council Discussion and Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Aid to Others; Item 6b. Dashboards – June 2022; Item 6c. Minutes: Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board – May 24, 2022; Item 6d. Minutes: Planning & Zoning Commission – July 18, 2022. Item 7. Administrator’s Report: Administrator Cox provided the council with an overview of the following: recycling task force, advertising for volunteers; one-on-one’s with all city employees has been completed, will begin meeting with members of the community; will be attending the police academy graduation of Officer Voigt. Council thanked Administrator Cox for his reports, they have been very helpful and appreciated. Item 8. Executive Session: None. Item 9. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to adjourn the July 25, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:14 p.m.
