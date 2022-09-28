Public Notice...
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to implement a decrease of $0.0022 per therm in the Company’s Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (RAM) rate. The Commission’s approval of BHWG’s rate change is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.
The RAM rate applies to BHWG’s approximately 132,000 Residential, Small, Medium, and Large, General Service customers throughout the Company’s Wyoming service territory, including those areas where the Choice Gas program is in effect. The proposed RAM rate would provide for a decrease of approximately $0.23 per month (-0.2%) for a typical residential customer using an average of 103 therms per month during the rate-effective period of December 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022.
Interested persons may inspect the Application at BHWG’s Wyoming business office and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne during regular business hours. The Application is also available online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Enter Record No. 16968).
Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before September 30, 2022. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth its grounds and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-52-GM-21 in your communications.
Dated: September 7, 2022.
