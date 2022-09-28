Notice of Foreclosure...
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) dated May 27, 2008, executed and delivered by Uriah L. Bankes (“Mortgagor”) to CitiFinancial, Inc., as security for the Note of the same date. The Mortgage was recorded on June 4, 2008, as Reception No. 948872 in Book 1336 at Page 135 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: Citifinancial, Inc.
Assignment dated: February 8, 2016
Assignment recorded: February 19, 2016
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1047265 in Book 1580 at Page 897
Assignee: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignment dated: February 8, 2016
Assignment recorded: February 19, 2016
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1047266 in Book 1580 at Page 898
Assignee: JPMorgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
Assignment dated: July 26, 2018
Assignment recorded: August 31, 2018
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1074433 in Book 1650 at Page 210
Assignee: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust
Assignment dated: March 21, 2022
Assignment recorded: April 1, 2022
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1112875 in Book 1762 at Page 511
All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage contains a power of sale that, by reason of the default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued.
Written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of this notice of sale is $158,434.01, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of this notice of sale.
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
The current Mortgagee, US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as provided by law by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff of Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on October 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Main Lobby, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage. The mortgaged property is described as follows:
The West 55 feet of Lots 7 and 8, Block 11, Pleasant View Addition, Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming
Parcel No.: 41015
which has the address of 910 East Richards Street, Douglas, WY 82633 (the undersigned disclaims any liability for any error in the address).
Together with all improvements thereon and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
Date: September 9, 2022
US Bank Trust National Association, not in its
individual capacity but solely as owner trustee
for VRMTG Asset Trust
By: Brigham J. Lundberg
Lundberg & Associates, PC
3269 South Main Street, Suite 100
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Tel: (801) 263-3400
L&A No. 22.83937.1/NP
Publish: September 14, 21, 28 & October 5, 2022 5522
