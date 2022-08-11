CCSD#1-Final Payment...
CCSD#1-Notice of
Final Payment
Notice of Final Payment of Contractor
Converse County School District No. 1
Douglas Central Office Roofing Project
Douglas, WY
Notice is hereby given that Converse County School District #1, Douglas, WY and STATE OF WYOMING, has accepted the work as complete, according to the plans and specifications and rules set forth in the contract between Converse County School District #1, Douglas, WY and Blackburn Cattle Co., Inc of Douglas, WY, for completion of the Douglas Intermediate School Playground project.
The above-mentioned contractor is entitled to final settlement. There-fore upon the 41st day after the first date of advertisement. Converse County School District #1, Douglas, WY will pay the above-mentioned contractor the full amount due under said contract, provided all punch list and project close-out requirements have been met.
By Order of School District #1
Converse County
Douglas, WY 82633
Ryan Igo, Clerk
Publish: August 10, 2022 5453
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.