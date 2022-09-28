C.C. Commissioners
Converse County, Sept. 6 & 7, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:03 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2022. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the Aug. 16, 2022 regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 3739089.67: 840 2K Services; 50 307 Healing Waters; 14384.50 A Diamond Trucking; 2562.14 AT&T Mobility; 1395 A1 Towing & Recovery; 16528.05 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 40Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 165Allen, Misti; 1200 Alley, Linda S; 2320.95 ALSCO; 165 Anderson, Kathryn; 165 Armstrong, Lucinda ; 165 Arnold, Terri L; 90 Arrow Electric; 6975.22 Atlas Office Products; 1482.33 Atlas Premier Service; 1965 Ayres Assoc; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Co; 128041.79 B&M Sand & Gravel; 165 Baughman, Jessica; 165 Bauguess, Hannah; 385 Beer, Sara; 172.50 Benedetta, Candace ; 165 Bishop, Victoria; 2494.77 Bison Pump & Supply; 4656.37 Black Hills Energy; 48126 Blackburn Cattle Co; 182.50 Blackburn, Sheri; 180.63 Blakeley, Shari; 271.25 Bliss, Mary; 344.14 Bloedorn Lumber Co; 250 The Body Shop; 1738.80 Bomgaars Supply; 34359 Bonanza Earth Relocators; 2437.50 Boner Brothers Partnership; 210 Boner, Tracy; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 12500.01 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming; 830 Brown, Kenneth T; 358 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 295 Burback’s Refrigeration; 1135 ByteSpeed; 14319.50 C Spur Ranch; 66.75 Campbell, Cynthia; 1560.51 Carquest Douglas; 170.88 Caster, Janet; 3979.04 CDW Government; 8594.17 CenturyLink; 165 Cielinski, Melanie; 257903.72 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Co; 67641.79 City of Douglas; 205 Civil Air Patrol Magazine; 385 Clean and Simple 307; 1608.64 Cleary, John; 229.52 CMI-TECO; 5650 Cody’s Charcuterie Board’s; 3052.77 Communication Tech; 85703.25 Converse County Airport; 54.88 Converse County Auto Repair; 5000 Converse County Firewise; 150 Converse County Search & Rescue Unit; 82.50 Cowardin, Darcey; 4 Cowboy Car Wash; 318.15 Cowboy Chemical; 444.31 CPS Distributors; 165 Curley, Cynthia; 59.75 Cytocheck Laboratory; 9512 Darktrace Holdings Limited; 765.14 Decker Auto Glass; 1092 Deines, Sherry; 9779.40 Delta Dental of Wy; 16256.50 Desperado Trucking; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 1200 Douglas Broadcasting; 10335 Douglas Budget; 40 Douglas Business Center; 301.90 Douglas Feed; 117.21 Douglas Grocery; 821.71 Douglas Hardware Hank; 115 Douglas Med Spa; 600 Douglas Sign Co; 1799.84 Douglas Tire Center; 68.76 Doyle, Kellynne; 750 DRU Consulting; 165 Dugan, Dana; 181712.75 Dustbusters; 456.50 Eagle Tanks Inc; 300 Eastern WY College; 180 Edwards, Joanna; 39.90 Election Systems & Software; 305 Emergency Services Marketing Corp; 2155 Emery Septic; 265 Engebretsen, Mary; 34077.26 The Enterprise; 260 Etchemendy, George P;186.87 Etchemendy, Jean; 165 Ewing, Jillian; 2068.20 Fastenal Co; 11184 Fat Boys Tire and Auto; 42.93 FedEx; 180.63 Fenster, Nancy; 354378.69 Fire Suppression Authority; 836.60 Fish’s Plumbing; 165 Frye, Amy; 165 Fulton, Debora Monique; 165 Fulton, Michael; 165 Fulton, Patricia; 3458 G-Fab Welding; 165 Gibson, Tsipi Ann; 13.86 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 975 Glenrock Health Center; 30 Glenrock Independent; 1448.38 Goldstar Asphalt Products; 165 Goodall, Corey; 165 Goodwin, Vickie L; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes;165 Grabow, Ellen E; 1414.25 Grainger; 1068.03 Granite Telecommunications; 196.25 Grant, Madeline M; 37.50 Grant, Richard; 93 GreatAmerica Financial Services Corp; 53737.03 GSG Architecture; 17959.50 H&J Trucking; 335.68 H&H Electric; 165 Haefele, Zora; 165 Halvorsen, Ruthie; 520 Hansuld, Tia; 165 Harris, Kathi; 133335.20 HDR Engineering; 177.50 Heinen, Mary; 31.26 Henson, Tiffany; 13650 High Country Behavioral Health; 301 Hilltop National Bank; 165 Hilyard, Annette; 540 Hiser, Andrea; 165 Hollenback, Michael; 83.75 Hollon, Blake; 67836.42 Homax Oil Sales; 368 Home Town Printed Apparel; 195 Horr, Amanda; 62.52 Hubbard, Kyra; 6531.25 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 793.56 ICS Jail Supplies; 8060 Igo Oil Field Service; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 20.50 Institutional Eye Care; 889.65 Interstate Batteries; 162 Intoximeters; 288.75 Jacklin, Jennifer; 165 James, Nanette; 165 Jepson, Janette; 122.99 Jerrys Welding-Steel Fab; 19649.50 JM Trucking; 20559.50 Joe Dirt & Gravel; 17238.09 Johnson Controls; 165 Johnson, Carolyn; 165 Johnson, Kaye; 165 Jones, Mandy; 180 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 4128.38 K2 Technologies; 177.50 Katherman, Maria; 38044.50 KCK Inc; 87 Kelly’s Alignment and Brake Service; 200 Kleemeyer, Rebecca; 1201.53 Kone; 165 Kuhn, Christina; 173.75 Langer, Misty; 586 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 165 Layher, Carolyn; 3832 Leisure Interactive; 940.16 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 1018.47 Lifemap Assurance Co; 47.50 Lovitt, Sharon; 202.50 Maidl, Daniel; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 10276.50 Marty Davies Trucking; 540 Massage Therapy; 7477.33 The Master’s Touch; 30 McBride, Susan; 450.30 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 25194 McKillip Trucking; 350 Medoff, Leonard B PhD; 249509.28 MHCC; 54.10 Merback Award Co; 68 Miller, Crimson; 156 Mitchell, Sarah ; 165 Mittleider, Stacey; 378.40 Moore’s Heavy Equipment Services; 2236 Moore, Dale; 165 Moore, Joanne; 231.25 Mosier, Mary; 30.75 Motion and Flow Control Products; 48487.79 Motorola Solutions; 60 Mountain Retreat Massage; 594 Mountain States Lithographing; 4511.60 N-ear Pro; 44.32 NAPA-Glenrock; 4455 Natrona County Attorney; 1275 Natrona County Sheriff Office; 31.25 Nelson, Eilene; 37 Niobrara Electric Association; 1287.43 Norco; 2431.43 North Bill Disposal; 4822.85 Northwest Community Action Programs; 103.95 O Reilly Automotive; 238.60 ODP Business Solutions LLC; 35 Office Ally; 25953.67 OK Wrecking; 24004.50 Olsen, Christie; 6500 OpenGov; 190 Paris, Tracey; 172.50 Pauli, Susan; 270 Peak Fitness; 165 Penfield, Karla; 90 Penny’s Diner; 3693 Perfect Imprinted Products; 444.10 Peterbilt of Wy; 102733.64 Pictometry International Corp; 2250 Pierce’s Body & Paint; 165 Pierce, Katie; 31.26 Pimentel, Esther; 3195.62 Plainsman Printing & Supply;165 Potter, Amy; 41684.50 Price Pumping Service; 22015.50 Price Trucking; 4000 Quadient Finance USA;862.50 Quill Corporation; 168 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 524.85 R&S Northeast; 1382.06 Range; 2485.07 Record Supply; 171.25 Reed, Billie; 165 Reed, Connie Jeanne; 827.75 Renegade Off-Road &Driveline Repair; 165 Rhamy, Caitlin; 180 Rice, Tera; 29.08 Richardson, Holly; 173.75 Ricker, Stacey; 10566.40 Rinker Materials; 165 Roberts, Matthew; 19298.17 Rocky Mountain Power; 201.50 Rocky Mountain Wash; 389.70 Rons Supply; 174.38 Rosales, Ronda; 21144 Rustic Ridge Reclamation;10800 Sage Landscaping; 71.54 Sams Club; 843600 Sampson Construction Co; 67.50 Sandy’s Sewing; 86.39Sanofi Pasteur; 512.51 Schell, Joel; 61.25 Schell, Mary; 402.50 Schroeder, Margaret; 300 Secretary of State; 10563 Severson Supply Co; 94.25 Sharpe, Stacey Ann; 3510.99 Shattos Frontier Drug; 105 Shepherd, Johnna; 25 Sherwood, Patricia; 165 Sherwood, Susan; 171.25 Short, Lynne; 857.67 Short, Robert; 31.26 Shuler Kristy; 165 Sierz, Mary Ann; 10024.50 Sign Solutions USA; 205 Skidril Industries; 400 Smith Psychological Services; 229.38 Smith, Heidi; 165 Sonnenfelt, Debra; 2941.83 Source Office & Technology; 280 Stanfield, Stephanie A; 196.25 Stark, Deniz; 31.80 State of Wy; 190 Steeley, Gerald; 59.44 Stericycle; 4000 Stinson, Bridget; 149.80 Stotz Equipment; 15800.46 Summit Food Service; 165 Swenson, Donna; 165 Szramkowski, Katherine; 172.75 Teal, Jo Ann; 370 Thomson Reuters-West; 8000 Thomas Y Pickett & Co; 165 Tille, Jordann; 1156.99 Top Office Products; 983.55 Town Glenrock; 936.60 Trane US; 132.24 Tri State Truck & Equip; 9743.13 Twiford, Calvin; 3101.96 Tyler Tech; 58.88 UW 4-H Converse County; 972.47 Verizon Wireless; 23764.09 Visa; 2050.10 Visionary; 183.99 Vyve Broadband; 2000 WACO; 165 Wallis, Judy; 165 Ware, Danneil; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 290 Western D Services; 98583.10 Western Sunset; 165 Willox, Tione; 165 Wilson, Amy; 165 Wolfe, John K; 23712 WW Trucking LLC; 2262 WY Behavioral Institute; 416.67 WY Child & Family Development; 293.82 Wy Dept of Transportation; 126958.31 WY Machinery; 846 WY Public Health; 324 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 1646 Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy; 492 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Development Services; 22893 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for Aug: Clerk 36787.76; Clerk of District Court 4823.55; Public Health 4703.61; Road & Bridge 63902.48; VOID warrants #62401 12.58, #16952 2314.34; Mr. Lehner seconded, the Commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution 14-22, Authorizing Converse County to Resubmit an Economic Dev. Admin. (EDA) Assistance to Coal Communities (EAA) Grant Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA); Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the agreement between Converse County and Ayres & Assoc. to resubmit the EDA Grant; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to ratify the Professional Services Agreement between Converse County and TPT Trails LLC for preparation of the County Park Community Trail Plan in the amount of 24000 for a term ending Jan. 30, 2023; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to ratify the agreement between Converse County and Pictometry International Corp for ortho and oblique imagery for a total amount of 277330 annually for a period of 3 years; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the amended Aid to Others agreement between the County and the Glenrock Econ. Dev. Organization DBA Elevate Glenrock; Mr. Lehner seconded; discussion of the amendment, which pertained to name of the organization; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve a quote from Stotz Equipment for a 2023 John Deere Gator, in the amount of 20700, for use at Ayres Natural Bridge; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission acknowledged the submittal of a WY Outdoor Rec. Grant for the Boxelder Canyon Community Trail project; the Commission will apply if the pre-application is approved. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Director; Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director; and Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager. The meeting recessed at 12:08 p.m. for lunch and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff, and Mr. Nate Hughes, Undersheriff; Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects Director; Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Management Director; Artie Schubert, County Surveyor; and Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent. Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution 15-22, Authorizing the Submission of an Application for Federal Funding Through the High-Risk Rural Road Program (HRRRP) Administered by WYDOT for Converse County for the Purposes of the FY2023 HRRRP in the amount of 9510.00 County match; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a Road Use Agreement between the County and Silver Creek Midstream on CR/55, Robinson Road for a 3-year term from the date of signature; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve a bore permit for Anadarko on CR/32 Highland Loop for a 4.3-inch electrical cable HDPE pipe; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Ms. Dixie Huxtable, County Assessor, and Mr. Wilkinson discussed signs and private roads. The meeting recessed at 4:07 p.m. and reconvened at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. A general County business meeting of elected officials and department heads began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss various topics. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. to consider an application for the Nachtman Minor Subdivision; Ms. Holly Richardson provided an overview of the proposal. The Douglas P&Z Commission, the County P&Z Commission, and Douglas City Council all considered the proposal and moved to transmit to the County Commissioners for a public hearing with a recommendation to approve contingent upon certain easement information be added to the plat, which will be completed by the applicant’s surveyor. There were no written or public comments in favor or opposition of the proposal. The public hearing adjourned at 10:44 a.m. and the regular meeting reconvened. Mr. Short moved to approve the Nachtman Minor Subdivision as submitted and containing all easement information; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:30 p.m. Commissioner Short was excused to attend a WY Workforce Dev. Council meeting. Ms. Kellynne Doyle, UW Extension Educator, provided departmental updates and an overview of the Converse County Fair. Mr. Grant was excused; Commissioners Willox, Colling, and Lehner, along with Ms. Kim Pexton, Douglas City Council, conducted interviews of three applicants for the joint City/County-appointed position to the Wyoming State Fair Board. Following interviews, Mr. Grant returned to the meeting. Mr. Willox stated for the record that the interview committee recommended appointing Ms. Laurie Boner to the Wyoming State Fair Board for a four-year appointment. Mr. Lehner moved to appoint Ms. Boner as recommended for a four-year term from September 2022 to September 2026; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The Commission acknowledged a salary increase for one Sheriff’s Deputy due to a change in position. The regular meeting adjourned at 5:07 p.m.
/s/ James H. Willox, Chairman /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: September 14, 2022 5519
