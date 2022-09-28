City of Douglas
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Douglas is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Douglas Planning Commission. Presently there are two opening. Applications may be picked up from the City of Douglas Community Development Office at 101 N. 4th Street and will be accepted until September 30, 2022. Anyone who is a resident of the City of Douglas is eligible to serve on the Planning Commission.
\s\ Chaz Schumacher
City Clerk
Publish: September 14 & 21, 2022 5517
