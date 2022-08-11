2022 General
Proclamation...
General Election Proclamation
Converse County, State of Wyoming
GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON THE
8TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2022
NON-PARTISAN OFFICERS TO BE NOMINATED:
August 10, 2022 – First day for Candidate filing: School board, special district subsequent director
August 29, 2022 - Last day for Candidate Filing: School board, special district subsequent director
October 24, 2022 - Last day for VOTER REGISTRATION FOR GENERAL ELECTION. All voters will be allowed to register to vote at the polls on Election Day. If you are unable to be at the polls, you may vote absentee at the Courthouse as of September 23, (45 days prior to the election), or receive an absentee ballot by mail, provided you are registered to vote 14-days prior to the election date. You may also register to vote at the Courthouse during the 14-day period prior to the election, provided you cast your ballot immediately after registering to vote. If you require assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write, a person of your choice may help you. If you have questions regarding the accessibility of your polling place, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 307-358-2244.
October 25, 2022– (begins) November 1, 2022 (ends)-General Election Campaign Contributions and Expenditures reports due.
November 8, 2022 – GENERAL ELECTION
November 18, 2022 –General Election Report Amendment for Campaign Receipts and Expenditures due
Candidates must file a statement of Campaign Contributions and Expenditures Reports. State or legislative candidates file with the Secretary of State. Candidates for county, municipal, and school districts file with the County Clerk. Candidates for conservation district, cemetery, and hospital are not required to file a statement. A candidate who fails to file a full and complete itemized statement within the time required or exceeds the maximum allowable expenditures is guilty of a misdemeanor. No such candidate shall receive a certificate of election or nomination, nor shall he/she enter upon the duties of the office and a vacancy shall exist.
NON-PARTISAN OFFICERS TO BE RETAINED
1 Eighth Judicial District, Judge A .................................. 6-year term
1 Eighth Judicial District, Circuit Court Judge ................. 4-year term
School District No. 1 (Douglas)
4 Trustees At-Large ....................................................... 4-year term
2 Trustees At-Large ....................................... 2-year unexpired term
School District No. 2 (Glenrock)
2 Trustees At-Large ........................................................ 4-year term
Conservation District
1 At-Large Supervisor..................................................... 4-year term
2 Rural Supervisors ........................................................ 4-year term
Converse County Senior Citizens Service District
2 Trustees ...................................................................... 4-year term
1 Trustee ....................................................... 2-year unexpired term
Glenrock Cemetery District
3 Trustees ...................................................................... 4-year term
1 Trustees ..................................................... 2-year unexpired term
Glenrock Hospital District
3 Trustees .......................................................................4-year term
Sundance Meadows Water District Director
3 Directors ...................................................................... 4-year term
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS A and B
Continuance of 2% Lodging Tax
Continuance of 1% Optional Sales and Use Tax
As of July 1, 2021, WSS22-1-102 (xxxix (A) through (B) Wyoming law requires that every voter present acceptable identification at the polls to receive a ballot to vote. A voter must present one of the following forms of identification: a Wyoming driver’s license; a tribal identification card issued by the governing body of the Eastern Shoshone tribe of Wyoming, the norther Arapaho tribe of Wyoming or other federally recognized Indian tribe; a Wyoming identification card; a valid United States passport; a United States military card; a driver’s license or identification card issued by any state or outlying possession of the United States; photo identification issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or a Wyoming public school; a valid Medicare insurance card; a valid Medicaid insurance card. Voters who are unable to produce acceptable identification will be provided a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are not counted unless a voter is able to provide acceptable identification to the County Clerk’s Office by 5:00 PM of the day following the election.
Published in accordance with WSS 22-2-109. Dated and signed at Douglas, Wyoming this 1st day of August 2022.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
