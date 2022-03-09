CCSD#1-WDE602...

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens. &&