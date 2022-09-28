DEQ-A0013989...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality
PUBLIC NOTICE:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Jackalope Gas Gathering Services, LLC to modify the NOx emissions associated with the two (2) 3,750 hp Caterpillar G3612LE A4 engines at the Pale Horse Compressor Station. The Pale Horse Compressor Station is located in the NE¼ NW¼ of Section 3, T33N, R69W, approximately fifteen (15) miles east-northeast of Douglas, in Converse County, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F025814 and permit number P0035694 under permits. This material may also be viewed online, at the above URL, utilizing a public computer at the Converse County Library, Douglas, Wyoming. Additionally, for the duration of the public comment period a copy of this public notice is available for public inspection at the Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0013989 in your comment. Comments may also be submitted electronically through the Division’s website (http://aq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com). Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 will be considered in the final determination on this application. A public hearing will be conducted only if in the opinion of the administrator sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
