Probate No. 7351...
THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
Probate No. 7351
STATE OF WYOMING )
) ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE )
In the Matter of the Estate )
)
of PAUL RAYMOND PUCKETT, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on February 22, 2022 the estate of the above-named decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court, and that Debra L. Puckett and Ronald J. Lopez were appointed as the Co-Personal Representatives thereof.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said decedent or to said estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned c/o Lance T. Harmon, Bailey | Stock | Harmon | Cottam | Lopez LLP, P.O. Box 1557, Cheyenne, WY 82003-1557.
Creditors having claims against said decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
Dated this 28th day February, 2022.
__________________________________
Ronald J. Lopez
Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of
Paul Raymond Puckett
Publish: March 9, 16 & 23, 2022 5201
