City of Douglas
Call for Bids...
CITY OF DOUGLAS
CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received for Douglas City Hall Roof Replacement in the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 p.m., September 21st, 2022, and read immediately thereafter, in the Council Chambers of the City hall building at 101 North 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Mail all bids to City of Douglas P.O. Box 1030 Douglas, WY 82633. Any bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. Approved plans, specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the Douglas Public Works Department. 420 W Grant. Douglas, WY, 82633. 307-358-9750
/S/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: September 7 & 14, 2022 5512
