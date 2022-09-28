Abandoned Vehicle Auction...

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Color: White 2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LT

Vin#KL1TD6DE0BB153681 , no plate. Expenses due at time of auction $4,230.00

Color: Red 1976 Kawasaki KZ400 Vin#k4s-07061

No plate. Expenses due at time of auction $4,590.00

Color: Red 1985 Suzuki SP 250 Vin#JS1SJ41A2F2100953 No plate. Expenses due at time of auction $4,905.00

Color: Green 2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT

Vin#1GNKVGED2BJ136438 No plate. Expenses due at time of auction $8,685.00

Auction will be held at Ok Wrecking 11 HWY 59  Douglas Wyoming, 82633

On September 16th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Ask for Cole Lewis 307-262-0710

Publish: September 7 & 14, 2022    5511

