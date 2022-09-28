Abandoned Vehicle Auction...
Abandoned Vehicle Auction
Color: White 2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LT
Vin#KL1TD6DE0BB153681 , no plate. Expenses due at time of auction $4,230.00
Color: Red 1976 Kawasaki KZ400 Vin#k4s-07061
No plate. Expenses due at time of auction $4,590.00
Color: Red 1985 Suzuki SP 250 Vin#JS1SJ41A2F2100953 No plate. Expenses due at time of auction $4,905.00
Color: Green 2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT
Vin#1GNKVGED2BJ136438 No plate. Expenses due at time of auction $8,685.00
Auction will be held at Ok Wrecking 11 HWY 59 Douglas Wyoming, 82633
On September 16th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
Ask for Cole Lewis 307-262-0710
Publish: September 7 & 14, 2022 5511
