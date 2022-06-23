CCSD#1-Scoreboard...

CCSD1 Bearcat Stadium Scoreboard

Project Identification: Replace the existing scoreboard at Bearcat Stadium with new scoreboard  

Contact: Please direct all questions via email to mitchjohnson@ccsd1.org

Owner: Converse County School District #1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633

Owner’s Representative: Mitch Johnson-Facilities Director

Proposals Due: 2:00 PM July 5, 2022

Bid Opening: 2:00 PM July 5, 2022

Contract Award: (Board Meeting) July 12, 2022

Work Window: TBD with winning bidder

Publish: June 22, 2022    5355

