CCSD#1-Scoreboard...
CCSD1 Bearcat Stadium Scoreboard
Project Identification: Replace the existing scoreboard at Bearcat Stadium with new scoreboard
Contact: Please direct all questions via email to mitchjohnson@ccsd1.org
Owner: Converse County School District #1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633
Owner’s Representative: Mitch Johnson-Facilities Director
Proposals Due: 2:00 PM July 5, 2022
Bid Opening: 2:00 PM July 5, 2022
Contract Award: (Board Meeting) July 12, 2022
Work Window: TBD with winning bidder
Publish: June 22, 2022 5355
