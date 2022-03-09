C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, March 1 and 2, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on Mar. 1, 2022. Present were Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Tony Lehner and Robert Short; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jim Willox, Chairman, and Mr. Mike Colling, Commissioner, were excused. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Dir., and Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Dir. Ms. Peggy Hayes, Clinical Director, High Country Behavioral Health, requested assistance with placement of holds for involuntary commitments and a 24-hour period to respond; further discussion will be necessary. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. for lunch and reconvened at 1:18 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects; Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Mgmt.; Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor; and Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman. Mr. Short moved approve to the contract between Converse County and Oftedal Construction in the amount of 2858271.00 for the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project as recommended and with a start date prior to June 2022; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed at 4:15 p.m. and reconvened at 9:00 a.m. on March 2, 2022. A general County business meeting of elected officials and department heads and supervisors began at 9:00 a.m. Mr. Grant opened a public hearing at 10:10 a.m. to consider an application to vacate to vacate Lot 4 of the Horsethief Subdivision and replat into Lots 14 and 15. Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects, provided an overview of the application; written comments in opposition of the application were received from Ms. Kim Gullickson, Converse Co. Firewise Project There were no other written or public comments in favor or opposition of the proposed application. Mr. Grant closed the public hearing at 10:25 a.m. Mr. Short moved to approve the application as presented; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the Feb. 15, 2022, regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Lehner moved to approve warrants in the amount of 2525337.33: 250 307 Signs & More; 11825 A Diamond Trucking; 2151.78 AT&T Mobility; 45 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 1142.76 ALSCO; 396.44 Arrow Electric; 1564.82 Atlas Office Products; 1804.39 Atlas Premier Service; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Company; 327250 B&B Enterprises; 122.50 Beer, Sara Nicole; 100 Big Country Rehabilitation; 55 Big Horn Tire; 268.26 Bison Pump & Supply; 15389.12 Black Hills Energy; 27390 Blackburn Cattle Co; 204.75 Bliss, Mary; 74.95 Bloedorn Lumber Co; 59932.10 Bob Ruwart Motors; 550 The Body Shop; 978.59 Bomgaars Supply; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 904.50 Brothers Propane; 400 Brown, Kenneth T; 273 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 5.60 Carpet One Commercial Flooring; 503.61 Carquest Douglas; 3570 Casteel, Robert; 8797.14 CDW Government; 344 Central WY Urological Associates; 4763.25 CenturyLink; 19961.20 Cheyenne Regional Medical Center; 298856.53 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Co; 4050.45 City of Douglas; 145 Civil Air Patrol Magazine; 12 CMI-TECO; 87.75 Colling, Mike; 2113.17 Communication Technologies; 237.50 Comtronix; 30646.75 Converse County Airport; 5000 Converse County Firewise; 300 Converse County Search & Rescue Unit; 145.50 Cowboy Chemical; 56 Dalgarn, Russ; 942.45 Dearborn Life Insurance Co; 23.59 Decker Auto Glass; 12266.60 Delta Dental of WY; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 6216 Douglas Budget; 360 Douglas Day Spa; 228.37 Douglas Grocery; 4082.76 Douglas Hardware Hank; 88.34 Doyle, Kellynne; 1610.10 DRU Consulting; 240 Edwards, Joanna; 229.94 Election Systems & Software; 29865 The Enterprise; 400 The Eye Institute of WY; 187.44 Fastenal Co; 241947.29 Fire Suppression Authority; 339 Fitness Repair Solutions; 59.13 Five Star Print and Promo; 260.26 FleetPride; 1768.86 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 1229.96 Forte Payment Systems; 2729.10 Freestone Midstream; 1365 Gates, Jessica; 743.75 Gates, Lauren Kayla; 1647.85 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 4406.33 Glenrock Community Recreation District; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 660.02 Grainger; 35.10 Grant, Richard C; 93 GreatAmerica Financial Services; 1837.50 Greenwood Mapping; 63.58 Greiner Ford of Casper; 16656.33 GSG Architecture; 661.45 H&H Electric; 1393.75 Hanson, Sara J; 40478.13 HDR Engineering; 205 Hilltop National Bank; 40075.79 Homax Oil Sales; 5000 HUB International; 87.75 Hubbard, Kyra; 75.69 Hughes Network Systems; 22631.49 Human Resource Council of Converse CO; 3924 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 178.43 Huxtable, Dixie; 31.95 ID Checking Guide; 922.74 ICS Jail Supplies; 8277.52 Inland Truck Parts Co; 180 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 56 Institutional Eye Care; 210 Jacklin, Jennifer O; 1250 James A Wilkerson IV MD PC; 11165 JM Trucking; 420 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 5616 K2 Technologies; 28.71 Kelly, Tom; 1201.53 Kone; 574.09 La Costa Restaurant; 71.50 Laramie Peak Motors; 502 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 81.90 Lehner, Tony; 904 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 16252.03 Lost Creek Holdings; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 240 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 1250 McCormick, Mark Scott; 315.86 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 2571.16 Medicine Bow Technologies; 105781.45 Memorial Hospital of Converse County; 104.97 Menards; 30.25 Merback Award Co; 210 Midwest Connect; 273.09 Moore’s Heavy Equipment Services; 437.50 Moore, Laura Marie; 380.93 Motion and Flow Control Products; 3788 Motorola Solutions; 520.92 Mountain States Lithographing; 28.75 Mutchler, Tricia L RPR, CRR; 108.87 NAPA-Glenrock; 780 Natrona County Sheriff Office; 151.27 Niobrara Electric Association; 441 NMS Labs; 1549.23 Norco; 4736.88 Northwest Community Action Programs ; 191.45 O’Reilly Automotive; 35 Office Ally; 239.29 Office Depot; 2445.31 OK Wrecking; 13530 Olsen, Christie; 4680 Palen Law Offices; 247 Peak Fitness; 426.37 Peterbilt of WY; 29.25 Pimentel, Esther; 1372.31 Plainsman Printing & Supply; 13255 Price Pumping Service; 8800 Price Trucking; 196 Priority Dispatch; 540 Pure Raine Salon; 52.95 Quill Corp; 345 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 166.27 R&S Northeast; 1401.74 Range; 1305 Rapid Fire Protection; 835.39 Rockmount Research & Alloys; 13118.41 Rocky Mountain Power; 148.50 Rocky Mountain Wash; 744.80 Rons Supply; 10 Safeway Pharmacy; 2769.88 Sams Club; 859578 Sampson Construction Co; 29.50 Sandy’s Sewing; 1090.25 Saul, Whitney Marie; 367.50 Schroeder, Margaret J; 4399.09 Shattos Frontier Drug; 29.25 Shuler Kristy; 800 Smith Psychological Services; 367.50 Smylie, Amanda; 1250 Specialized Pathology Consultants; 122.50 Stanfield, Stephanie A; 80 State of WY-Lands & Investments; 12.34 State of WY; 5000 Stearns, Jane MS LPC; 118.88 Stericycle; 15550.32 Summit Food Service; 1073.16 Surplus Center; 662.50 Swanson, Theresa Lynn; 366.75 Tom Balding Bits & Spurs; 2210.28 Top Office Products; 6983.55 Town of Glenrock; 21.82 Tracked Outdoors 35.72 TRP Casper-East; 4301.01 Tyler Technologies; 1035 US Postmaster; 70.20 Ullery, Jennifer; 15.31 UW 4-H in Converse County; 1413.40 Verizon Wireless; 9620.99 Visa; 3031.94 Vision Service Plan; 2052.77 Visionary Communications; 3782 Voice Products Service; 183.99 Vyve Broadband J; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 50 WY All Hazards Assoc; 416.67 WY Child & Family Development; 24617 WY Dept of Health-Public Health Nursing; 1029.04 WY Dept of Transportation; 52.94 WY First Aid & Safety Supply; 550 WY Law Enforcement Academy; 10869.54 WY Machinery; 5017.45 WY Medical Center; 811.18 WY Public Health Laboratory; 3184.94 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 492 Xerox Financial Services; 381.50 Y2 Consultants; 17435 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for Jan.: CCSO $1,548.89; Road & Bridge $68,679.47; for Feb: Assessor: 30.00; Clerk: 36906.52; Clerk of District Court: 4317.75; Road & Bridge: 43182.44; monthly ERAP reports through Dec. 2021, total grant remaining: 17993.88; NOVC 2022-0038 Northwood Operating LLC, refund 284.46 and 100.62; VOID warrant #61860, $974.64; Mr. Short seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a quote provided by CNM Plumbing for the installation of 2 new tankless water heaters at the YDS building, estimated total cost of 5300.00; Mr. seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to appoint Mr. Scott Bauman to the Converse County Airport Board for a 3-year term until Dec. 2024 as recommended by the Airport Board; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The Commission discussed the possibility of additional flood and/or earthquake insurance for the CCJJC facility, Mr. Short moved to table this item until a later meeting; Mr. Lehner seconded. Following discussion, Mr. Lehner rescinded his second; motion therefore died for lack of a second. The Commission acknowledged salary increases for two Sheriff’s Department employees. Mr. Traves Smith and Ms. Christy Smith, new caretakers for Ayres Natural Bridge, met with the Commissioners. Mr. Matt Adelman, Editor, Douglas Budget/ Glenrock Independent, discussed the Progress Edition. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Short moved to enter into Executive Session at 1:05 p.m. per §W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(ii) to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person or officer, unless the employee, professional person or officer requests a public hearing; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting reconvened at 1:48 p.m. Mr. Short moved to approve a bore permit for Devon Energy, Walker Creek Rd/CR43, for an 8” poly pipe; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:00 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Richard C. Grant, Vice Chairman
Publish: March 9, 2022 5202
