Application for Title...

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 425, 427, AND 428...
* WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
