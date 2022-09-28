C.C. Farm Bureau...
The Converse County Farm Bureau Federation will be holding their annual meeting on September 15, 2022 1pm at the Douglas Golf Course Community Club. Please call the Farm Bureau office at 358-3606 with any questions.
Publish: September 7 & 14, 2022 5507
