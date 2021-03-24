Public Notice...
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to establish a total purchased gas cost of $0.3168 per therm, representing an increase of $0.0219 per therm, effective on and after March 1, 2021. The rate is applicable to all non-Choice Gas customers. The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.
The Company’s approximately 70,516 non-Choice Gas retail customers are located in and around Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette and Torrington. The proposed purchased gas cost results in a monthly increase of approximately $1.74 or 2.7% for BHWG residential customers using a monthly average of 79 therms during the rate-effective period from March 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021.
BHWG’s pass on rate change results in an overall projected dollar-for-dollar increase in the Company’s March 2021 through May 2021 revenues of approximately $444,051.
Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 26 allows a utility to pass on to its customers known or projected commodity cost increases or decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, subject to public notice, opportunity for hearing and refund.
Interested persons may inspect the Application at BHWG’s Wyoming business office and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/.
Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before April 19, 2021. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds under which it is made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or want to make a statement, a protest or a public comment, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-38-GP-21 (Record No. 15708) in your communications.
Dated: March 18, 2021.
