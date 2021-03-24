Adoption No.606...
TO THE UNKNOWN FATHER AND ALLEGED FATHER, JUSTIN CLARK NICHOLS, OF C.D.S., born in 2013.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a petition to adopt the above-referenced Child was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for Converse County, Wyoming on February 22, 2021, Adoption No. 606. The granting of this petition will terminate the parental rights of the unknown father and the alleged father, Justin Clark Nichols, to C.D.S.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if the unknown father or Justin Clark Nichols objects to this petition, they must file an answer to said petition within 30 days after the date that this notice is last published. Should the unknown father or Justin Clark Nichols fail to file an answer within the time allotted, default judgment may be taken against them and their parental rights to the Child terminated.
/s/ Michael R. Armstrong___________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
P.O. Box 703
Douglas, WY 82633
307-358-4505
Attorney for Petitioners
Publish: March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2021 4627
