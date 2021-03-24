Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Niobrara Electric Association, Inc.’s (NEA) complaint against Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) for unauthorized delivery of electricity into NEA’s certificated territory and for violation of W.S. § 37-2-205(a). The public hearing is set to commence on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The hearing will be preceded by a pre-hearing conference, an exhibit and final procedural conference, commencing at 8:30 a.m.
2.RMP and NEA are public utilities as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
3.On May 21, 2020, NEA filed a formal Complaint against RMP asserting that RMP is in violation of Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-205(a) and related Commission Rules for the unauthorized sale of electricity to Chesapeake Operating, LLC facilities located in NEA’s certificated territory.
4.All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules, and subject to any applicable national, state or local public health related orders or directives. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend by video conference and actively participate at:
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
(219) 321-0424 (PIN: 206041923#).
5.The number of people in the Commission’s hearing room and auxiliary spaces will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals. Facemasks will be available at this Public Hearing.
6.If you wish to file a public comment, statement, protest, or attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket Nos. 10008-50-CC-20 & 20000-583-EC-20 (Record No. 15525) in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
