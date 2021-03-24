Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Relating to Water Rights
IN THE MATTER OF Wyoming State Board of Control Docket Number I-2019-2-6, the amended petition of Thomas L. and Loydaine E. Strock, Tomi Strock-Riordan, and Thunder Creek Gas Services, LLC, before the Wyoming State Board of Control for:
Docket No. I-2019-2-6 Change of Place of Use and/or Voluntary Abandonment for portions of the following appropriations:
a. The Frank M. Brown Appropriation, Proof No. 18455, Melvin E. Millen Appropriation, Proof No. 19666, Harcourt Land Company Appropriation, Proof No. 20788, Douglas Reservoirs Co. Appropriation, Proof No. 18458 all under Permit No. 1430 Enl., diverting from LaPrele Creek and water stored in LaPrele Reservoir, tributary North Platte River, through the Enlarged Table Mountain (LaPrele) Ditch, with priorities of September 21, 1905 for direct flow, and September 21, 1905 and July 7, 1909 for stored water;
b. The Frank M. Brown Appropriation, Permit No. 1670 Enl., Proof No. 18459, diverting from LaPrele Creek and water stored in LaPrele Reservoir, tributary North Platte River, through the Enlarged Powell & Ayres (LaPrele) Ditch with priorities of March 18, 1907 for direct flow, and September 21, 1905 and July 7, 1909 for stored water;
c. The Fred England and Opal England Appropriation, Proof No. 27815, Wyoming Farm Loan Board Appropriation, Proof No. 22214, Harcourt Land Company Appropriation, Proof No. 22289 all under Permit No. 4760 Enl., diverting from Wagonhound Creek, tributary North Platte River, through the Enlarged Sims No. 2 Ditch, with priority of January 22, 1931;
d. The Fred England and Opal England Appropriation, Proof No. 27812, Wyoming Farm Loan Board Appropriation, Proof No. 22202, Harcourt Land Company Appropriation, Proof No. 22270 all under Permit No. 17955, diverting from Rocky Ford Creek, tributary West Fork LaBonte Creek, tributary LaBonte Creek, tributary North Platte River, through the Rocky Ford Ditch, with priority of January 22, 1931;
e. The Fred England and Opal England Appropriation, Proof No. 27809, Wyoming Farm Loan Board Appropriation, Proof No. 22192, Harcourt Land Company Appropriation, Proof No. 22253 all under Permit No. 17956, diverting from Reed Creek, tributary Gould Creek, tributary West Fork LaBonte Creek, tributary LaBonte Creek tributary North Platte River, through the Reed Creek Ditch, with priority of January 22, 1931;
f. The Fred England and Opal England Appropriation, Proof No. 27805, Wyoming Farm Loan Board Appropriation, Proof No. 22182, Harcourt Land Company Appropriation, Proof No. 22235 all under Permit No. 17957, diverting from Gould Creek, tributary West Fork LaBonte Creek, tributary LaBonte Creek tributary North Platte River, through the Gould Creek No. 2 Ditch, with priority of January 22, 1931.
SAID PETITION having been assigned to the undersigned by the State Board of Control for public hearing to satisfy consent as provided by law under Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 41-3-104 and Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 41-3-401(c).
NOW THEREFORE, Superintendent Pugsley will conduct a scheduling hearing under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 41-3-104 and 41-3-401(c), the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 16-3-101 through 16-3-115 on April 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. by teleconference. Any party owning an appropriation of water which may be affected by the granting of said petition or any other interested person or entity who wishes to object or otherwise enter an appearance in this matter must make an appearance at the scheduling hearing and make his or her objection or interest in this matter known. Failure of any interested person or entity to appear will foreclose any future opportunity to object or appear in this matter and may result in action which adversely affects that person’s or entity’s water right interest. At this scheduling hearing there will be no testimony or evidence heard. This scheduling hearing is just to take appearances. If there are any objections, then the Superintendent will set an evidentiary hearing. Any person desiring to appear at the scheduling hearing may do so by dialing 1-877-875-6073 and entering the access code—84480—when prompted. Anyone requiring auxiliary aids for disabilities should contact this office in advance to arrange accommodation.
Dated this 15th day of March, 2021.
Superintendent Water Division I
Signed: Brian Pugsley
510 W. 27th Avenue
Torrington, WY 82240
(307)532-2248
