Public Notice...
CC Farm Bureau Federation
The Converse County Farm Bureau Federation has been working to update their bylaws, all proposed changes will be voted on at a meeting held on April 13, 2021 at 6pm. This meeting is to be held at the Farm Bureau Financial Services Office - 1510 E. Richards, Douglas, WY 82633.
Publish: March 24 & 31, 2021 4626
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.