Notice of Public Hearing...

NOTICE OF PULBIC HEARING FOR THE RENEWAL OF LIQUOR LICENSES AND PERMITS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMIING
Notice is hereby given that the applicants whose names are set forth below have filed applications for renewal of their Annual Liquor License or Permit in the Office of the County Clerk, County of Converse, Wyoming. The names of said applicants, receipt date of application, type of license/permit, and the description of the licensed premise are set forth as follows: 1. Fast Stop 1133 Inc. DBA Fast Stop 1133, 3/9/2021, County Malt Beverage Permit, 75 US Hwy 18 & 20, Douglas, WY; 2. Ft. Diablo Steakhouse & Saloon LLC, DBA Ft. Diablo Steakhouse & Saloon, 3/9/2021, Retail Liquor License, 1136 Hwy 87-20-26, Glenrock, WY; 3. Short Supply LLC, DBA Short Supply, 2/26/2021, Retail Liquor Licenses, #7 55 Ranch Road, Rolling Hills, WY; 5. Whitaker Oil Inc., DBA Broken Wheel Restaurant, 3/17/2021, 2332 E. Richards Street, Douglas, WY. Protests, if any, against the issuance of such licenses or permits will be heard at 10:30 a.m., April 7, 2021, by the Board of Converse County Commissioners in Commission Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Dated this 17th day of March 2021. /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: March 24 & 31, 2021 4621
