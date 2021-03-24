C.C. Commissioners Special Meeting...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, March 11, 2021
The special meeting was called to order at 3:22 p.m. on March 11, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short and Tony Lehner; and Clerk Karen Rimmer. Commissioner Mike Colling was excused. Mr. Short moved to recess into Executive Session at 3:23 p.m. per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii) to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person, or employee; and per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) to consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The special meeting reconvened at 4:55 p.m. and adjourned at 4:56 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: March 24, 2021 4619
