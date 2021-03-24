C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, March 16, 2021
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:10 a.m. on March 16, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short and Tony Lehner; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Commissioner Mike Colling was excused. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road and Bridge Supervisor, provided departmental updates. Mr. Cal Twiford, Consultant, discussed the potential Irvine Road Spur Bridge replacement. The Commissioners directed Mr. Twiford to move forward with tentative proposal to solicit engineering firms for the project. Mr. Mike Oakley and Mr. Todd Mattson, HDR Engineering, Inc. provided updates regarding the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. Ms. Reba Sundseth, Wyoming State Fair Assistant General Manager, provided updates. The minutes of the March 2 and 3, 2021 regular meeting and the March 11, 2021 special meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Short moved to approve the Roadway Use Agreement between the County and DRM, Inc.; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to revise the Social Distancing Procedure for Converse County to reflect changes per the 23rd continuation of Statewide Health Orders; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion seconded. Mr. Lehner moved to approve monthly reports: Public Health 1346.00; and Sheriff 1959.07; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager. Mr. Short moved to authorize the Chairman to sign the amendment to the agreement between the County and HDR Engineering, Inc. for the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction project; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 11:42 a.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: March 24, 2021 4620
