Probate No. 7442...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7442
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
CHARLES S. COULTER, ALSO KNOWN )
AS CHARLES SYLVESTER COULTER, )
DECEASED; )
)
DANIEL W. COULTER, DECEASED; AND )
)
LOUISE JEAN COULTER, DECEASED. )
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF SUMMARY
DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY
_____________________________________________________
To: All persons interested in the Estates of Charles S. Coulter, also known, as Charles Sylvester Coulter, Deceased; Daniel W. Coulter, Deceased; or Louise Jean Coulter, Deceased.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on October 24, 2022, Rocking WW Minerals, I, LLC made application to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, for a Decree of Summary Distribution of Property pertaining to the Estates of the above-referenced Decedents, and consisting of certain mineral interests affecting lands located in Converse County, Wyoming. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, then the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the above described property pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-1-205.
Dated this 28th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Aaron G. Norris
Aaron G. Norris – Attorney No. 7-5121
ORAM & HOUGHTON, PLLC
205 Coffeen Ave., Ste. 201
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 683-1070
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
Publish: November 9 & 16, 2022 5602
