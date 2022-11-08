City of Douglas
City Council Minutes, October 10, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor René Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; and Councilperson Monty Gilbreath. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Douglas, Matt Schmidt, Citizen. Pledge of Allegiance: led by members of the Boys & Girls Club of Douglas: Wyatt Litzsinger, Aiden Cothron, Riley Gatten, Spencer Chandler, Ella Cornellio, Jay Butler – Board Chair, Joey Burke – CEO, Robert Ricks – Unit Director. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – October 10, 2022; Item 3b. Minutes, City Council Work Session: September 26, 2022; Item 3c. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: September 26, 2022; Item 3d. Warrant Register: September 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 5a. PREVIOUSLY TABLED. Resolution No. 2022-26, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to Sean and Shea Lehnen to Allow the Short-Term Rental of the Dwelling in a R-1 Residential Zoning District at 733 S. 5th Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 59, Lot 8). Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:35 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the application with recommended approval and conditions, that the use be specific to the property and the owners and are not transferrable. No public comments, Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:38 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2022-26 as presented. Motion carried 4-1; Councilperson Bartling voting Nay. Item 5b. Ordinance No. 1015, an Ordinance Amending Maps 6.31-1 of the Douglas Municipal Code, First Reading. Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:39 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the proposed ordinance, stating it would add the school administration building to prohibited areas within the city for short-term rentals. No public comments, Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Ordinance No. 1015 as presented, on its first reading. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Ordinance No. 1012, an Ordinance Amending Chapter 9.20 of Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Possession of Tobacco by Minors, Second Reading. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Ordinance No. 1012 as presented, on its second reading. City Attorney Armstrong stated there will be definitions added to the final version before its approval at the next council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Change Order No. 2: Water Treatment Plant Boiler Project. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 2 for the Water Treatment Plant Boiler Project in the amount of $5,800.00 to install circulator pumps to each boiler and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Department Reports: City Clerk, Department of Public Works, Police Department, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Community Development Department, IT Services. Item 7b. Minutes: Douglas Historic Preservation Commission: September 21, 2022. Administrator’s Report: Item 8. Administrator Cox informed council of the following updates: North 2nd & 3rd Street Project is wrapping up with the striping completed; staff is working on ways to address recycling for the city; strategic planning is underway with the development of an actionable plan that will tie into the city’s budget; looking at water sustainability not just for today but for the future also, reviewing ways to increase capacity and produce water; reminder of the ribbon cutting for the warming hut or “the bubble” on Thursday at 2 p.m. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the October 10, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:45 p.m.
