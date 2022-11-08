C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, Nov. 1 & 2, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2022. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the Oct. 18, 2022, regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 4450962.01: 497.98 2K Services; 11056.23 71 Construction; 17091.75 A Diamond Trucking; 2247.74 AT&T Mobility; 6650 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 389.39 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 42.50 Allen, Misti; 1200 Alley, Linda S; 1626.58 ALSCO; 25 Anderson, Kathryn; 25 Armstrong, Lucinda Lenore; 1671 Arrow Electric; 8400 At-Scene; 6059.64 Atlas Office Products; 2976.90 Atlas Premier Service; 53.16 Atlas Reproduction; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Co; 57783.04 B&M Sand & Gravel; 25 Baldrey, Donna J; 50 Baughman, Jessica; 68.75 Bauguess, Hannah; 603.75 Beer, Sara Nicole; 33.75 Benedetta, Candace L; 3163.20 Big Horn Tire; 1245 Big Sky Communications; 25 Bishop, Victoria W; 248.32 Bison Pump & Supply; 6352.80 Black Hills Energy; 32136 Blackburn Cattle Co; 32.50 Blackburn, Sheri; 40.63 Blakeley, Shari; 143.75 Bliss, Mary; 1464.17 Bloedorn Lumber Co; 744.60 Bob Ruwart Motors; 250 The Body Shop; 32906.25 Bonanza Earth Relocators; 405 Boner Brothers Partnership; 35 Boner, Tracy; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 776 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 1400 Budget Inn Express-Douglas; 4535 ByteSpeed; 22967.75 C Spur Ranch; 1332.13 Carquest Douglas; 600 Casper Window and Door; 25 Caster, Janet Gail; 78170.64 CDW Government; 9152.74 CenturyLink; 4.16 Chalk Buttes Landscaping; 725.03 Cheyenne Regional Medical Group; 25 Cielinski, Melanie; 427191.57 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Co; 3804.75 City of Douglas; 145 Civil Air Patrol Magazine; 1620 Colorado Doorways; 85703.25 Converse County Airport; 35000 Converse County Fair Board; 5000 Converse County Firewise; 475000 Converse County Library; 200 Converse County School Dist #1; 187.50 Converse County Search & Rescue Unit; 700 County Clerks’ Assoc of WY; 168.60 Cowboy Chemical; 25 Curley, Cynthia; 54.75 Cytocheck Laboratory; 581.13 Decker Auto Glass; 12280.96 Delta Dental of WY; 8258.25 Desperado Trucking; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 270 Double Y; 1275 Douglas Broadcasting; 3180 Douglas Budget; 56.25 Douglas Business Center; 35.40 Douglas Grocery; 174.28 Douglas Hardware Hank; 60 Douglas Med Spa; 312.78 Douglas Tire Center; 17.60 Doyle, Kellynne; 2262.80 DRU Consulting; 25 Dugan, Dana; 97006.14 Dustbusters; 50 Eastern WY College; 360 Edwards, Joanna; 1485 Emery Septic; 62.50 Engebretsen, Mary A; 4952.60 The Enterprise; 130 Etchemendy, George P; 25 Etchemendy, Jean C; 25 Ewing, Jillian; 1884.06 Fastenal Co; 1122 Fat Boys Tire and Auto; 40.63 Fenster, Nancy K; 1103 First Armored Services; 914.35 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 108.50 Four Season Cleaners; 8700.75 Freestone Midstream; 25 Fulton, Debora Monique; 25 Fulton, Michael S; 25 Fulton, Patricia S; 8879 G-Fab Welding; 960 Garage Door Dudes; 25 Gibson, Tsipi Ann; 9810.48 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 200 Glenrock Community Recreation District; 1890 Glenrock Health Center; 1987.28 Glenrock Housing Authority; 25 Goodall, Corey; 25 Goodwin, Vickie L; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 25 Grabow, Ellen E; 842.15 Grainger; 1030.69 Granite Telecommunications; 40 Grant, Madeline M; 322.50 Grant, Richard C; 25 Gray, Diane C; 25 Gray, Terry Lee; 38868.90 GSG Architecture; 13208 H&J Trucking; 25 Haefele, Zora L; 25 Halvorsen, Ruthie A; 520 Hansuld, Tia; 25 Harris, Kathi A; 66.25 Haskins, Richard P; 50994.24 HDR Engineering; 36.25 Heinen, Mary A; 31.25 Henson, Tiffany; 13587.50 High Country Behavioral Health; 25 Hilbird, Leslie; 301 Hilltop National Bank; 25 Hilyard, Annette Elaine; 25 Hollenback, Michael J; 64723.28 Homax Oil Sales; 70 Horr, Amanda S; 133.84 Hose & Rubber Supply; 75 HUB International; 62.50 Hubbard, Kyra; 5011.86 Human Resource Council of Converse CO; 4476.25 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 646.88 Huxtable, Dixie; 98.61 ICS Jail Supplies; 40686.75 Igo Oil Field Service; 1001.40 Inberg-Miller Engineers; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 756.70 Interstate Batteries; 420 Jacklin, Jennifer O; 25 James, Nanette M; 25 Jepson, Janette Lorie; 1415.56 Jerrys Welding-Steel Fab; 18525 JM Trucking; 17101.50 Joe Dirt & Gravel; 25 Johnson, Carolyn E; 25 Johnson, Kaye L; 25 Jones, Mandy; 180 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 6423.74 K&R Construction; 4192.80 K2 Technologies; 37.50 Katherman, Maria; 59244.25 KCK, INC; 157 Kelly’s Alignment and Brake Service; 2500 Kelly, William J; 60 Kleemeyer, Rebecca; 211.75 Knife River; 25 Kuhn, Christina D; 33.75 Langer, Misty; 1250 Laramie Peak Humane Society; 524 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 25 Layher, Carolyn Kay; 940.16 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 957.81 Lifemap Assurance Co; 62.69 Lost Creek Holdings; 5410 Magnet Forensics USA Inc; 62.50 Maidl, Daniel Lynn; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 7527 Marty Davies Trucking; 299.88 The Master’s Touch; 316.74 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 8219.25 McKillip Trucking; 256720.99 Memorial Hospital of Converse County; 7483.34 Menards; 2485.40 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp; 1000.85 Millennial Vision; 25 Mittleider, Stacey M; 25 Moore, Joanne C; 25 Mosier, Mary Kathryn; 4091.03 Motorola Solutions; 60 Mountain Retreat Massage; 2987.55 Mountain States Lithographing; 38.97 NAPA - Glenrock; 1412.50 Newell, Grace; 37 Niobrara Electric Assoc; 294 NMS Labs; 1892.85 Norco; 2047.62 North Bill Disposal; 200.62 O Reilly Automotive; 436.95 ODP Business Solutions; 35 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 690460.86 Oftedal Construction; 1621.38 OK Wrecking; 25 Oliverius, Mary A; 17371.25 Olsen, Christie; 5080 Palen Law Offices; 25 Paris, Tracey; 25 Pauli, Susan; 270 Peak Fitness; 25 Penfield, Karla; 645 Peterbilt of WY; 811.98 Pierce’s Body & Paint; 25 Pierce, Katie; 31.25 Pimentel, Esther; 25 Pirnie, Tracy Jo; 242.76 Plainsman Printing & Supply; 25 Potter, Amy L; 25847.25 Price Pumping Service; 18339.75 Price Trucking; 1300 Public Agency Training Council; 2001.93 Quality Collision Center; 187.96 Quill Corp; 168 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 229.57 R&S Northeast; 1392.53 Range; 441.84 Record Supply; 25 Reed, Connie Jeanne; 77.24 Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair; 25 Rice, Tera R; 33.75 Ricker, Stacey; 25 Roberts, Matthew Aaron; 15755.23 Rocky Mountain Power; 153.25 Rocky Mountain Wash; 1142.70 Rons Supply; 34.38 Rosales, Ronda Lee; 14712.75 Rustic Ridge Reclamation; 2250 Safe Restraints; 2199 Sage Truck Driving Schools; 145.08 Sams Club; 1201405 Sampson Construction Co; 3669.18 Sanofi Pasteur; 25 Schaneman, Susan M; 161.08 Schell, Joel; 125 Schell, Mary; 472.50 Schroeder, Margaret J; 245 Schubert, Arthur F; 120 Secretary of State; 25 Sharpe, Christopher Alan; 70.63 Sharpe, Stacey Ann; 2694.35 Shattos Frontier Drug; 153.75 Shepherd, Johnna; 56.25 Short, Lynne M; 31.25 Shuler Kristy; 25 Sierz, Mary Ann; 300 Smith Psychological Services; 30 Smylie Animal Clinic; 25 Sonnenfelt, Debra L; 507.50 Stanfield, Stephanie A; 56.25 Stark, Deniz A; 44.02 State of Wyoming; 25 Steeley, Gerald; 59.44 Stericycle; 14857.50 Summit Food Service; 25 Swenson, Donna D; 25 Szramkowski, Katherine; 714 T&S Mobile Hearing Express; 25 Teal, Jo Ann; 1139.20 Top Office Products; 919.80 Town of Glenrock; 3255.61 Tracked Outdoors; 936.60 Trane US; 10531.39 Tri State Truck & Equipment; 1156.31 Twiford, Calvin; 3762.26 Tyler Technologies; 5928 Univ Of WY; 649.30 UW 4-H in Converse County; 751.17 Verizon Wireless; 17637.48 Visa; 2954.39 Vision Service Plan; 2046.77 Visionary Communications; 188.99 Vyve Broadband J; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 70840 Western Sunset; 160 Willox Jim; 25 Wilson, Amy; 25 Woehl, Connie J; 25 Wolfe, John K; 17751.50 WW Trucking; 2057.60 WY Behavioral Institute; 416.67 WY Child & Family Development; 3500 WY County Commissioners Assoc; 44559.15 WY Dept of Health-Public Health Nursing; 12307.10 WY Machinery Co; 525 WY Public Health Laboratory; 5885 WY State Fair; 450 Wyoming Trucking Association; 150 WY Work Warehouse; 342 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Development Services; 12246 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for October: Clerk:34037.81; Clerk of District Court: 5228.65; Mr. Lehner seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution 18-22, Approving the Official Holidays for County Employees for the Year 2023; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the grant agreement between Converse County and Dept. of Homeland Security for the Emergency Mgmt. Performance Grant (EMPG), 55616.00 for a term through Sept. 30, 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the grant agreement between Converse County and Dept. of Homeland Security for the State Homeland Security Program, CCSO radios, 21320.00, Sept. 1, 2022 through Aug. 31, 2024 with all services completed during this term; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the professional services agreement between Converse County, City of Douglas, and Town of Glenrock collectively and Ayres & Associates in the amount of 3000 per entity/9000 total, authorizing preparation of a FY23 USEPA Coalition Grant; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the MOU between Converse County (Cooperating Agency) and Dept. of the Interior/Bureau of Land Mgmt. regarding Plan Amendments for the management of Greater Sage Grouse; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Amendment One between the County and Christina M. Smith, and Amendment One between the County and Traves S. Smith, Ayres Natural Bridge caretakers, revising benefit language; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission discussed the Wyoming Outdoor grant for a potential trail system in County Park. Mr. Willox provided an overview of the Bureau of Land Management’s annual Non-Eagle Raptor Timing Limits Stipulations (STIPs) Relief Operational meeting held in Casper. Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance, and Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, provided departmental updates. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session for W.S.§ 16-4-405 (a)(ii) personnel; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Meeting recessed at 10:57 a.m. and reconvened at 11:21 a.m. The meeting recessed for lunch at 11:54 a.m. and reconvened at 1:23 p.m. Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, provided additional departmental updates for Special Projects. Mr. Grant moved to approve dog kennel licenses for Mandy Lovitt, DBA Bunkhouse Boarding, and Tamara Herrera DBA K9 Country Care, from Nov. 18, 2022 through Nov. 17, 2024; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Mgmt. Services; Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor; and Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, provided departmental updates. The meeting recessed at 3:45 p.m. and reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on November 2, 2022. A general County business meeting of elected officials, department heads, and supervisors began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss various topics. Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff; Mr. Nate Hughes, Undersheriff; Mr. Adam Alvarado, Captain; and Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, discussed access and industrial use of County roads; abandoned vehicles; and inmate meals. Mr. Lehner moved to approve Amendment 3 to the contract between Converse County and Summit Food Services LLC for inmate meals to extend contract to June 30, 2023 and approve a per meal price increase effective Nov. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 11:30 a.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: November 9, 2022 5606
